"I can definitely own that" - Love Island USA star Jeremiah takes responsibility for how things escalated between him and Huda

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025, saw the dumping of Jeremiah Brown. The elimination came as a shocking surprise just after he had come out of his tumultuous relationship with Huda Mustafa and was hopeful about his possible connection with bombshell Adreina Santos.

In an exclusive interview with People, published on June 26, Jeremiah reflected on his complex relationship with Huda and admitted to having some regrets about how he handled their connection.

The Love Island USA star shared that he wished he had slowed down the pace of their connection once he sensed it was moving too fast, too soon. He also took partial responsibility for how their dynamic escalated, acknowledging that he should have put a stop to it when he noticed Huda beginning to criticize him.

"I should have nipped it in the bud and I didn't, so I can definitely own that. I should have," he said.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah shares the regrets he has with the way he handled his connection with Huda

When Jeremiah entered Love Island USA season 7 as part of the initial cast lineup, he was coupled up with Huda. The two instantly connected and saw potential in them going further in the show as a couple. However, their connection moved at a faster pace, and it led to their eventual split.

In his interview with People, Jeremiah admitted that he regrets getting intimate with Huda too soon. He felt that they skipped over important steps in building their connection, which may have led his former partner to believe they were in a serious relationship, while he was simply trying to enjoy being coupled up.

The dumped Love Island USA star also regrets not telling Huda, early on, who he was as a person in a relationship.

"That's where I f----- up. Because she asked me, 'Who are you in a relationship?' And I just talked about everything I did in my [past] relationship, and then she expected that the next day. And I was like, 'Oh, okay, maybe [I should] not say all these cute things I do in a relationship [so soon],'" he explained.

Additionally, Jeremiah believes he should have voiced his desire to slow things down with Huda. He was feeling "overwhelmed" and wished that he could have spoken his mind a little bit more.

Jeremiah looked back on his connection with Huda and admitted he rushed things because he liked her and wanted to give her everything, believing she deserved it.

The Love Island USA star said it normally takes him months to reach the level of closeness he had with Huda in just a few days, which made him realize he should’ve handled things differently.

Despite the drama, Jeremiah accepts that he also played a role in how things went wrong between them.

"It doesn't bring me any joy. She did say a lot of things about me and to me that ... aren't okay, and, just for lack of better words, hurt my feelings. Like, oh yeah, it hurt, because I really cared about her. So when she's in the shower saying this and that to her friends, and talking and she runs away and says this and that, I'm just like, 'Damn. I would never do that to you,'" he shared.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

