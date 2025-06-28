"She loves herself and everyone else" — Vanna Einerson’s friend defends Love Island USA star’s appearance amid backlash

Love Island USA season 7 continued with more fallout from the Casa Amor twist in the episode that aired on June 27, 2025. The episode ended with Vanna Einerson being dumped from the villa, following a short-lived connection with TJ Palma. While the in-villa drama happened on screen, a separate conversation was taking place online about Vanna’s appearance, which drew criticism from some viewers.

Amid this backlash, Vanna’s close friend Lulu Clawson posted a TikTok on Wednesday, June 25, in support of her. Lulu addressed the negative comments Vanna had been receiving about her face and style, defending her character and confidence. She said Vanna is someone who genuinely embraces her appearance and supports others in doing the same.

“She’s so nice to every single person she meets. She’s so genuine, she’s so confident, she loves herself, she loves her style, she loves her appearance and she loves everybody else’s as well,” Lulu said.

Online criticism included remarks questioning whether Vanna looked older than 21, with some viewers speculating about cosmetic procedures. Vanna, who entered during Casa Amor and coupled with Ace Greene before switching to TJ, has not publicly responded to the chatter as contestants do not have access to their phones while filming.

Backlash against Vanna’s appearance in Love Island USA is defended by her best friend

On June 25, Lulu Clawson posted a TikTok video defending her close friend Vanna Einerson after online backlash about her appearance. Lulu began by saying, “Vanna is one of my favorite people,” and spoke about their friendship of more than five years.

Lulu shared that Vanna has always been supportive of others and never judges how anyone looks.

“She would never make fun of anyone else’s looks. She’s the least judgmental person,” she said.

Lulu also mentioned that they’ve affectionately nicknamed her “little Bratz doll,” and recalled how thoughtful Vanna is in everyday situations. Lulu said that Vanna is the kind of person who, when someone visits her house, is “helping you with your outfit.” She added that watching Vanna “get dragged on the internet” has been difficult, especially because she doesn’t have access to her phone while filming Love Island USA.

Lulu also criticised companies and individuals — including Facetune — who had commented on Vanna’s looks. She said that if someone feels confident and happy with how they look, others should let them be, and added that it shouldn’t matter whether people believe someone should look a certain way.

Vanna’s time in the villa ends after Casa Amor recoupling

Vanna Einerson’s journey on Love Island USA season 7 came to an end in episode 22, which aired on June 27, 2025. The episode featured the original Islanders and their Casa Amor matches returning to the villa, leading to a major recoupling and the elimination of four contestants.

After days apart, the groups were brought back together and asked to make decisions about who they wanted to continue with for the rest of the season. Earlier in Casa Amor, Vanna formed a connection with Ace Greene but later decided to explore a bond with TJ Palma.

After the two returned to the main villa, it became clear that not all couples would survive the shake-up. Host Ariana Madix revealed that all the Islanders would have to choose new matches or stay with their old ones. In the process, six Islanders were left single in Love Island USA.

In the final vote, the main villa had to select one woman to stay among Vanna Einerson, Olandria Carthen, and Coco Watson. The group chose to keep Olandria, which meant Vanna was dumped from the villa along with Coco, JD Dodard, and Zac Woodworth.

Watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock.

