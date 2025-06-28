Who is the narrator of Love Island USA season 7? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 is currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing six days a week, except Wednesdays. The latest episode was released on June 27, 2025, and showed more drama after the Casa Amor twist. While the season continues, many viewers have also been talking online about the show’s narrator, Scottish comedian and TV presenter Iain Stirling.

Iain Stirling, 37, is a stand-up comedian, writer, and presenter from Edinburgh, Scotland. He first became known for narrating the UK version of Love Island, which he started in 2015. He later joined Love Island USA as the voiceover. Iain’s funny and sometimes sarcastic style has made him a familiar voice for fans of both versions of the show.

Recently, Iain spoke up after some fans started to think he had a say in what happens on the show. In a TikTok shared on June 23, he told viewers:

“Lots of you are saying lots of nice things about Love Island this year. I do really appreciate it."

As season 7 continues to stir conversations online, fans are turning their attention to his unique presence in the villa’s storytelling.

Love Island USA host Iain Stirling responds to fan assumptions about his involvement

On June 23, Iain Stirling shared a TikTok to address fans who believed he had a say in how the show is produced. The host made it clear that his role is limited to delivering scripted narration

“I have absolutely no control over what happens in the villa,” he shared.

Iain further added, “If they asked me to say it, I will say it,” asking fans to stop messaging him about islander behavior or production decisions. His post came just before a big Casa Amor twist that briefly separated the couples. Fans quickly started guessing who might be behind the changes.

Iain’s message was meant to make it clear that he, as the narrator, doesn’t decide what happens on the show. He explained that he only reads the lines given to him and is not part of any decisions or editing. His message also matched what Love Island USA host Ariana Madix said earlier. She asked fans to stop sending rude messages to the contestants and their families.

During the June 21 Aftersun episode,

“Don’t be going on islanders’ pages and saying rude things,” she said.

Iain’s reminder aimed to separate himself from the show's structural choices, reinforcing that he is simply a voice, not a producer.

Season 7 reactions prompt wider social media statements from cast and crew

Season 7 of Love Island USA has drawn strong reactions online, particularly after the Casa Amor episodes where the original couples were separated. Amid the backlash, not only did Iain respond to criticism, but so did Ariana Madix, who asked fans to avoid harassment. “Don’t be contacting people’s families,” Ariana said, referencing the growing intensity of online comments.

Meanwhile, Iain’s narration remained a highlight for many viewers. Some took to TikTok and X to praise his delivery, even while wrongly assuming he shaped the show’s twists. As a result, his statement was timely. Sharing he's not behind eliminations, editing choices, or controversial scenes.

“I wish I could help you out but I can’t,” he clarified.

As the season continues, contestants’ loved ones have also issued public statements to clear up rumors and false information. Ariana added that the islanders do not have their phones, so they were giving the viewers "a chance” to delete hurtful comments before the cast regains access.

With new recouplings, eliminations, and emotional moments still ahead, both Iain and Ariana have made it clear they want viewers to keep things respectful — and to understand who’s really in control behind the scenes.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

