Days after heartbreak, Coco Gauff lights up again as favorites Nicolas & Olandria return to Love Island

French Open champion Coco Gauff has reacted to surprising developments in the reality TV series Love Island USA (Season 7). Gauff is a huge fan of the Love Island franchise and often posts about the series on her various social media channels.

Gauff has taken time off from her preparations for Wimbledon by watching the 21st episode of Love Island, in which the programme's creators have subverted its usual protocols by bringing back two characters who had previously been dumped. Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen left the show in Episode 20, but were offered a route back to our screens on condition that they couple up.

Coco was quick to air her view of the chain of events on her X account. The two-time Major champion posted a simple message:

"Nicolandria stans we upppp #LoveIslandUSA"

Gauff had already responded on X to the previous episode in which Vansteenberghe and Carthen were ejected from the show. She posted that the episode had her "boo hoo crying".

Coco Gauff will be looking for her third Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July

Wimbledon Tennis Championships - Practice Day - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is in deep preparation for her assault on the Wimbledon title in July. It was at the All England Club that Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2019 and defeated Venus Williams en route to the fourth round. Surprisingly, she's yet to progress beyond the fourth round in London, but given her progress this year, she's expected to improve that record.

Gauff is the second seed at Wimbledon, just behind World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She famously defeated Sabalenka in the French Open final last month. However, she was seeded two at last year's tournament, but was beaten in the fourth round by Emma Navarro. After that match, she told the post-match press conference, per the Palm Beach Post:

"I’ve played so many Slams where anybody can win. The seed is just a number, just an advantage so you don't play another seed first round. That doesn't mean you can't lose, as we've seen a lot of seeds drop out. We've seen defending champions drop out."

Gauff starts this year's Wimbledon with only one grass-court match under her belt. Her 3-6, 3-6 loss to Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang in the first round of the Berlin Open was not ideal preparation for next month's Major, but Coco's confidence will still be high after her heroics in Paris.

