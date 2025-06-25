"Had me crying" - Coco Gauff gets emotional over surprise Love Island twist as Nic & Olandria exit the show

Coco Gauff compared her emotional reaction to Love Island's latest episode to the time she cried watching Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame. The American tennis star was heartbroken as Nic and Olandria exited the show, but found joy in the post-credits twist that hinted at their possible return.

Gauff was left emotional by the latest Love Island USA Casa Amor episode. During the dramatic twist, couples were separated between the main villa and Casa Amor villa, and both Nic and Olandria found themselves unexpectedly dumped.

Nic, who had formed a strong bond with Cierra, was never allowed back to say goodbye. He looked back at some memorable moments with her, a gesture that brought him to tears when he realized he couldn't bid her farewell.

However, instead of heading home, Nic followed Olandria into a waiting car. That surprise post-credits moment hinted at a shocking twist, possibly a secret hideaway or return, rather than a final exit.

"This episode had me boo hoo crying," Coco Gauff wrote on X reacting to the latest epiode. "Thank you for including that ending because I really was about to go off. #LoveIslandUSA"

Later, she compared the drama to Marvel's Avengers movies and added:

"Girl the last time I cried that hard was when iron man died in endgame. i love me some olandria! but it looks like they will be coming back so this episode was more like my infinity war #loveislandsusa #marvel"

Gauff is a huge fan of Love Island and regularly shares her emotions about it on X.

A look at Coco Gauff's 2025 season heading into Wimbledon

Coco Gauff training at Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff started the year with a bang at the United Cup, going undefeated and helping Team USA secure the title by beating Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Her form dipped afterward, with early exits in Dubai and Qatar. No titles came her way during the early hard-court swing.

However, she rediscovered her rhythm on clay. In Madrid, she battled to the final before falling to Aryna Sabalenka. Next in Rome, she reached another final only to lose to Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff reached her peak at the French Open, delivering a comeback win over Sabalenka to claim her second Grand Slam title and become the first American woman to win Roland Garros since Serena Williams.

On grass, Gauff has played only one match so far, losing in the second round in Berlin to Wang Xinyu, in straight sets. As she prepares for Wimbledon, she aims to translate her winning momentum from clay into confidence on the grass.

