Love Island USA season 7 episode 22 recap – Four dumped after dramatic Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island USA season 7 episode 22, which aired on June 27, 2025, showed the original Islanders returning to the villa after the Casa Amor twist. With both groups back together, the cast got ready for a big recoupling that would decide who could stay and who would be sent home.

Host Ariana Madix brought everyone together and told them they would go through an important recoupling, and the choices they made would affect the rest of the season. As the original Islanders came back with new partners, it quickly became clear that not all connections had stayed strong during the separation.

With six single contestants left after the initial pairings, the Islanders had to make difficult decisions about who deserved to stay in the villa.

The episode ended with four bombshells, JD Dodard, Zac Woodworth, Coco Watson, and Vanna Einerson—being dumped from the villa, while Elan Bibas and Olandria Carthen were chosen to stay. Ariana reminded the group that every decision had consequences and that nothing would remain the same.

Islanders face group decision after Casa Amor twist in Love Island USA

Once the original Islanders and the Casa Amor group returned to the main villa, it became clear that some connections had changed. While several people had formed new couples, six Islanders were left single, three from Casa Amor and three from the original group. The focus then shifted to deciding who would stay.

The three single men were JD Dodard, Zac Woodworth, and Elan Bibas. Among the women, Vanna Einerson, Coco Watson, and Olandria Carthen were left without a match. The Casa Amor team was asked to choose one male to stay, and they picked Elan. Meanwhile, the original villa group chose to keep Olandria in Love Island USA. This meant that JD, Zac, Vanna, and Coco were sent home.

The decision process appeared careful, with the Islanders discussing their options before making the final choice. As the episode continued, the villa processed the exits. The structure of the show had shifted significantly, and those who remained knew that the next phase would bring new challenges.

Four dumped Islanders leave the villa after recoupling in Love Island USA

After the group decision was made, JD, Zac, Vanna, and Coco exited Love Island USA villa. Each of them had hoped to form deeper connections during Casa Amor, but the final vote did not work in their favour.

Vanna, who had shown interest in both Ace and TJ, did not form a strong enough bond to be saved. Coco faced a similar situation, as her connection did not progress far enough. On the other side, JD and Zac, both newcomers from Casa Amor, were also not selected to stay.

The remaining Islanders took time to reflect on the departures, some quietly discussing what these exits meant for the group going forward. With fewer Islanders in the villa, couples were more visible and tensions higher.

The episode ended with the cast getting ready for what’s next, knowing that the Casa Amor twist had changed the course of the game. Some connections ended, while others were given another chance. As the season continues, the impact of the decisions from this episode is expected to carry forward.

Following the Casa Amor recoupling, current couples include Zak with Amaya, TJ with Taylor, and Clarke with his original partner. Elan and Olandria were saved but remain uncoupled. Ace is also single. The villa now has a mix of stable pairs and Islanders still figuring out their next moves.

New episodes of Love Island USA stream every day on Peacock with an exception on Wednesdays.

