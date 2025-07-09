"Honestly robbedddd" — Love Island USA fans react as Clarke gets dumped after closing things off with Taylor 

Following the latest public vote in Love Island USA season 7 episode 32, Clarke was eliminated alongside Taylor shortly after the two officially became exclusive. Viewers took to social media to express frustration about the decision, with many stating that Clarke did not deserve to leave the villa after forming a seemingly genuine connection.

Ad

The elimination happened during the July 8 episode, after Taylor expressed his feelings for Clarke and prepared a group-led cheer to make their relationship official. This raised questions online about why a couple with an established bond was voted out.

Viewers previously noted that the Islanders had control over who stayed or left, with many fan-favorite contestants being eliminated based on villa decisions rather than public votes. However, the latest episode shifted this dynamic as production gave the audience full voting power to determine the next couple to be sent home.

Ad

Trending

Following the Love Island USA episode, many fans voiced their disappointment on X. Some questioned why a couple who recently committed to each other was removed from the show despite showing signs of compatibility.

"Clarke was honestly robbedddd, she deserved better experience," an X user reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Say what you might about Taylor’s actions, he and Clarke definitely deserved to make it to the top 3. Clarke was cool but you can tell they are actually good. Staying on the island or not ain’t changing anything," a tweet read.

"Not yall dumping Clarke and Taylor when they have an actual strong connection over Nic and Olandria who are new, said they were “platonic and felt nothing” and all of a sudden are together," a person wrote.

Ad

Other fans highlighted Clarke’s growing popularity and her exit timing, with some responses focused on how her association with Taylor may have affected her standing with the audience of Love Island USA.

"Truthfully, I like Clarke. Sucks she got wrapped up into the hate train cuz of Taylor’s mess," a user commented.

"I was actually beginning to like Clarke, she seems like a cool person. It’s so sad her journey was short lived but I hope she prospers when she gets back," a post read.

Ad

"Yall are so weird & bitter for voting Taylor and Clarke out when they had an actual real connection on LOVE island," a person wrote.

Several reactions emphasized the contrast in Taylor’s behavior across different connections, especially with Olandria, suggesting that his commitment to Clarke may have come too late for public favor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Clarke and Taylor actually had a real solid connection how were they dumped lmfaoooo this show is a**," a user commented.

"Am I the only one that feels like Clarke and Taylor didn’t deserve to go home? Like they really had a genuine connection — isn’t that the whole point of the show? I’m confused here," a tweet read.

Ad

Clarke and Taylor go exclusive before their exit on Love Island USA

Ad

Before the dumping, Love Island USA star Taylor spoke with the boys and explained his feelings for Clarke. He said that the way she made him feel was different from his past experiences, emphasizing how much he enjoyed her presence.

Taylor described wanting to be "around her" constantly and said she brought out a version of him he hadn’t shown before. The group then planned a cheer together to help him ask Clarke to be exclusive.

Ad

During a moment in front of everyone, Taylor told Clarke he didn’t want to share the experience with anyone else. He asked her to be "exclusive", and she agreed. In her confessional, Clarke said she appreciated that he wanted the relationship to "work" beyond the show. Meanwhile, Taylor expressed that he felt he had found the right person.

Despite this mutual decision, the couple was eliminated from the Love Island USA villa.

Ad

Catch Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More