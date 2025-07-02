“You never spared my feelings”- Love Island USA star Olandria slams Taylor for moving on with Clarke

Love Island USA season 7 episode 26 was released on June 1. A letter-writing challenge was at the heart of the episode, where the contestants wrote each other letters, sometimes anonymously, and the recipient had to read them out loud in front of the whole cast.

Ad

Olandria wrote a letter to Taylor where she called him out for forgetting their weeks-long connection after he hung out with Clarke for three days in Casa Amor. She mentioned how he abstained from kissing Olandria in the heart-rate challenge to not make Clarke feel bad, and stated that he never cared that much for her feelings.

"You never spared my feelings throughout this whole entire thing. But now you're sparing hers...I don't like that," said Olandria.

Ad

Trending

Taylor defended his decision, saying he found a better connection with Clarke. He also said that he came to the Love Island USA villa to find a connection, and that that was what he did by choosing Clarke.

Olandria and Taylor clash in Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

One of the few letters Taylor received in the letter-writing challenge on Love Island USA, was from Olandria. In the letter she asked him to "stand on business" and to "stop acting like a little b*tch". Olandria told him how he did not care for her feelings as much as he cared for Clarke's.

Ad

"If it was always f*ck my feelings, it's officially f*ck yours," she added.

Ad

She accused him of not giving what he was trying to explore. She also said that Taylor would tell her one thing but act on another. She added that while she did not know what he was telling Clarke, she did know what he was telling her. She then proceeded to tell everyone that he had told her that he was still open to exploring both Olandria and Clarke.

Giving an example of how his words did not match his actions, Olandria added that it did not look like he was exploring much with her. Cierra chimed in to say that when he chose to couple up with Clarke after Casa Amor, it was certain that he did not want to explore with Olandria. She added that his choice had made Olandria susceptible to elimination, and that he was okay with that.

Ad

Ad

Olandria also said she reassured him a lot when she was exploring her connection with Jalen, but he did not do the same since Clarke had been in the villa.

"For you to throw a whole f*cking connection away that you've been building on for over three to four weeks just cause' sh*t got hard, you want to jump to the next girl and she don't really know much about what you did previously. That is bullsh*t to me," Olandria added.

Ad

She said she was angry because she had been "real" with Taylor. She stated that she was holding everything in all this time, taking everything in stride, and that there was nothing more she could have done, but yet, Taylor did not say anything to her.

Taylor defended himself, saying he could not "move" for Olandria because Love Island USA was an individual experience. He said that if he found a connection with Clarke, he would stay true to himself and go for her. His motive was not to keep Olandria in the villa; it was to find a connection and go for it.

Ad

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More