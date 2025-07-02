⁠"You have free will"—Love Island USA fans divided by Olandria confronting Taylor

Love Island USA season 7 episode 26 saw several islanders butt heads during the mail writing challenge. When Taylor walked up to the podium to read out his messages, he read a message signed by Olandria which urged him to "stand on business and stop acting like a little b*tch."

Ad

The female islander shared why she was upset with Taylor and compared his treatment of her to how he treated Clarke. She said that he never cared for her feelings and was dishonest with her, while Cierra defended the female islander.

Fans reacted to Olandria slamming Taylor about choosing Clarke over her online, and were divided by it. While some praised Olandria for being honest, others felt she wasn't taking "personal" responsibility. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"I'm embarrassed.. He was leading her on, but the signs were there all along. There comes a point where you have to take personal responsibility for what you choose to tolerate. You have free will sis."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Like does Olandria even know what love Island is all about?? Everybody is here for themselves alone, that's why I don't believe in all this sisterhood nonsense. You expect a man to jeopardize his game plan for you??" a fan commented.

"This was supposed to be your reaction from the recouping but you had to wait to be embarrassed for the 100th time," a tweet read.

Ad

Some Love Island USA fans defended Olandria:

"So Taylor trying to say you should have done you and you owed me no loyalty, I’m gon do me for me lmao !!! I hated this for Olandria !!! Ughh my tummy hurtsss I need Taylor outta there .. everyone should go home lol," a person wrote.

"olandria does need to finally cut ties with taylor HOWEVER i will not let y’all paint her as the angry scary black wonan! she has a right to be angry for being played for 3-4 weeks straight," a fan commented.

Ad

"Taylor saying Olandria wanted him to “move for her” is frustrating because all Olandria wanted him to do was be intentional and upfront about their connection and instead he played in her face every chance he got. This man has to GO," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Nah, she wanted him to move for her. As she loved for him. She had every opportunity to get to know Jalen, but had Taylor at the back of her kind instead of jumping in mentally free. She did the same at Casa. Taylor explored, with an open mind and found a better connection," a person wrote.

Ad

"I don’t think he played in her face. I think he gave her mixed signals the entire time and she thought she could win him over but when he got what he wanted he got the hell on- she nurtured a connection that shouldn’t have been nurtured and now it’s biting her in the a**!" a fan commented.

Ad

Olandria brutally confronts Taylor in Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 26, in a task meant to send anonymous messages to one another, Olandria openly criticized Taylor for his behavior towards her by writing her name on her letter.

She told Taylor that he never spared her feelings for anything but was concerned about Clarke's feelings, and it made her upset.

"It was always "f*ck my feelings," so now it's officially f*ck yours. You don't give that you're trying to explore, so it's like you're telling me one thing but you're moving another," she said.

Ad

The female Love Island USA season 7 star said that she didn't know what he told Clarke but he told Olandria that he wanted to explore a connection with both of them. However, his actions suggested otherwise.

Olandria criticized Taylor for throwing away a "strong connection" because things for hard and coupling up with Clarke. She added that if she acted like Taylor, the latter would have been dumped from Love Island USA season 7.

Ad

Recalling Jalen's brief time in the villa, Olandria said she reassured Taylor constantly but he hadn't done "sh*t" for her since Clarke entered the show.

"I've been holding this sh*t together, I've been taking sh*t on the chin every motherf*cking day, being dumped left and motherf*cking right. Not once did I ever question my worth," she added.

Ad

Taylor told Olandria that she wanted him to "think" for her and "move" for her and reminded her that Love Island USA was an individual experience.

"So the time I move for me, it's a damn problem for you," he said.

The Love Island USA season 7 islander said when he fell for Cierra, he could have left Olandria "vulnerable" but didn't. He told her that he was not "moving to keep" Olandria in the show and that he was working on making a connection, and that had been his plan throughout.

Ad

His next message urged him to make up his mind about who he wanted to be with, and he chose Clarke.

Fans reacted to Olandria and Taylor's heated conversation in Love Island USA season 7 and were conflicted by the female islander's behavior.

Tune in on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More