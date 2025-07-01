⁠"Sus but okay"— Love Island USA fans react to Nic asking Cierra to be "closed off" together 

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Nic and Cierra went on a date where the male islander asked the latter if she wanted to be "closed off," the equivalent of making their relationship official.

Ad

The two cycled uphill and had a picnic in a meadow when Nic opened up about feeling upset by Elan pulling Cierra for a conversation earlier in the episode. The latter asked if he had been triggered or if he had feelings for her. After touching up on their issues, Nic said he had clarity about their relationship and asked if Cierra wanted to be "closed off" and Cierra said yes.

Ad

Trending

Fans online reacted to Nic and Cierra making their relationship official and questioned Nic's sincerity. One person wrote on X:

"I feel like Nick closing it off to me it’s not giving real. Like I believe Cierra feelings but Nic not so much but after the whole Olandria thing, not calling her your girl, then being jealous of Elan and now you’re closed off. Mmh sus but okay."

Ad

Netizens react to Cierra and Nic being closed off (Image via X/@prinxprincessa)

"Everyone in the villa supporting nic and cierra tells me everything I need to know because those islanders do not have a single CLUE when it comes to genuine connections, they thought taylor and olandria were the standard, please," a fan commented.

Ad

"are we supposed to be moved by nic and cierra being closed off when we know he was geeked out a few days ago, fully pursuing olandria, and kissing her DOWN??? it’s so contrived…" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 believed production wants Cierra and Nic to be official to make movie night messier:

"I don’t think people realize this was productions goal for nic and cierra to be closed off going into movie night so that the drama and messy is 100x more insane," a person wrote.

Ad

"i’m sorry but cierra & nic closing things off doesn’t move me AT ALL. Nic only settled because it’s easier than dealing with his feelings for olandria," a fan commented.

"im sorry i cant even be happy for nic and cierra after episode 21 and seeing how nic looks at her vs. olandria. like im so sorry. there is no spark. at least not one that outshines nicolandria IM SO SORRY!!" a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Nic & Cierra are NOT my winners idgaf if they closed off their relationship is just NOT it for me it doesn’t move me or make me feeling ANYTHING," a person wrote.

"cierra and nic just closed off… BOOO TOMATO TOMATO. SHE GOTTA GO!! NICOLANDRIA MUST HAPPEN. movie night, you know what you must do," a fan commented.

Ad

Nic and Cierra make their relationship official in Love Island USA season 7 episode 25

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Nic and Cierra went on a date where they discussed their relationship before making things official. Cierra asked the male islander what he had wanted coming into the show and the latter said that he initially just wanted to have fun but was happy with their connection.

Cierra recalled the first time they were intimate and said she knew she wouldn't want to form a connection with anyone else and Nic said she was "radiant" and 'gravitational." He added that he enjoyed doing things with her.

Ad

The Love Island USA stars held hands as the male islander said that being on the date made it feel like they were outside the show and Cierra admitted to feeling scared but also excited.

Nic asked Cierra if she wanted to make their relationship official in Love Island USA and the latter said she only wanted to be with him.

"I only have eyes for you. I would like to formally accept the offer," She joked.

Ad

Ad

Fans reacted to Nic and Cierra closing off their relationship, but had a hard time believing Nic's sincerity.

Tune in on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More