“DEAD SILENCE”- Love Island USA fans react to Olandria telling Cierra about her kiss with Nic

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 was released on June 29, 2025. It saw Casa Amor in the aftermath of the cast members reuniting after staying away from their partners for a week. They had been staying in a Casa with bombshells and had to pair up with them.

During Casa Amor, Nic and Olandria didn't pair with any bombshells from Casa and were asked to leave. Viewers were convinced they were eliminated, but they made a comeback in the very next episode, as a couple.

After they returned to the Love Island USA villa, Nic and Olandria kissed in the Soul Ties section, something Cierra, Nic's initial partner, didn't know about. In episode 24, Olandria confessed to Cierra that she had kissed Nic, but she was only exploring.

Olandria also told Cierra that she had been thinking about the latter at the time and felt bad about the kiss. Cierra forgave Olandria, stating that she understood where her cast member was coming from. Cierra added that she would rather Nic kiss someone from the villa than Casa Amor.

Fans of Love Island USA took to X to react to this conversation, with many saying that they noted the "dead silence" after

"The DEAD SILENCE after Olandria told Cierra and Chelley she and Nic kissed I’m crying," a fan said.

"Cierra… you confuse me. You told Nic not to kiss girls but yet you was ok with him kissing Iris? You just didn’t want him to kiss Olandria be honest," said another.

"So Cierra felt some way about Olandria and Nic being coupled up and still decided to f*ck him that same night. Girl bye," added a third.

"Cierra lying to Olandria and Nic about her feelings of them kissing??? Why doesn’t she just really say what she feels instead of internalizing stuff and trying to be the “cool girl”," wrote another.

Some fans of Love Island USA seemingly called out Cierra for not being critical enough of Olandria's kiss with Nic.

"Cierra doesn’t care that Nic kissed Olandria because she doesn’t see Olandria as competition/someone who is able to take her man….WHO SAID THAT???????" an X user wrote.

"Cierra why you acting cool about Nic and Olandria kiss but talking sh*t behind her back….have that energy to their faces or move on," another user wrote.

"I love that both Olandria and Nic told Cierra immediately and had the exact same story," commented one.

"Idk how I feel about Cierra’s reaction to Nicolandria kiss. Like I’m really glad she didn’t take it negatively but it’s definitely giving a weird undertone in regards to Olandria and I’m not sure if I’m fw that," wrote another.

The conversation between Olandria and Cierra on Love Island USA season 7 episode 24

Opening up to Cierra and Chelley, Olandria stated that it felt wrong to explore her connection with Nic because she knew Nic was invested in Cierra. She then revealed that she kissed Nic and added that there was no spark between them.

"Afterwards, I felt so bad, I'm like, eww, why did you do that," she added.

Defending her decision, Olandria stated that one wouldn't know what they were doing until they had done it. She appreciated Cierra for being a "sport" and understanding her situation.

Cierra said that she would rather Nic explore his chances with Olandria than the other girls of Casa Amor. She added that she didn't feel anything about the situation.

She also appreciated that Olandria thought of her immediately after it happened and asked Olandria not to regret it. She then said that she was grateful to have her and Chelley by her side and was happy she was still on Love Island USA.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

