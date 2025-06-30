"CLOCK THAT TEA"— Love Island USA fans react to Iris talking to Cierra about Nic and Olandria's kiss

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 saw the aftermath of Casa Amor unfold as the final couples spent time in the villa after the recoupling ceremony that sent CoCo, JD, Vanna, and Zac home.

As Cierra, Chelley, and Olandria discussed Taylor picking Clarke, Olandria confessed to Cierra about kissing Nic when they returned to the villa after being dumped. Although the female cast member didn't mind, she spoke to Iris about the same, and the latter was upset on Cierra's behalf. Iris told Cierra that she might be a "cool girl," but Nic and Olandria kissing was "crazy."

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Iris and Cierra's conversation online and were divided by Iris's perspective.

"CLOCK THAT TEA IRIS Cierra was wayyy too cool calm and collected about the whole nic and olandria thing," one person wrote on X.

"I think once Cierra sees HOW intense Nic & Olandria’s kiss was, she is going to get mad like Iris did about it," a fan commented.

"Iris trying to persuade Cierra to feel some type of way idk. Like I expected Cierra to feel some type of way but at the same time if she said she doesn’t why are we trying to make have her see if in a way where she does," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 felt Iris was "stirring the pot."

"Iris is stirring the pot between Cierra and Olandria," a person wrote.

"My feeling is that Cierra didn’t fw the Nicolandria kiss which is why she sort of teetered around it in her convo with Iris. Sort of looking for Iris to validate her feelings. Nicolandria def downplayed that kiss and it’s why she’s so bugged for Chelley," a fan commented.

"Iris is a real one for that chat with Cierra, Olandria and Nic both owed Cierra a lot more than a haha we kissed tee hee hee," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Olandria & Cierra not fighting over the Nic exploring thing was good to see & then here come Iris lmao I don’t need them fighting Iris move!" a person wrote.

"And iris how is it ola's fault Cierra decided to have s&x with nic before being closed off... like what...Cierra knows the show n she know damn well they were set to go to casa AND that NIC IS A WH*RE," a fan commented.

Iris criticizes Nic and Olandria's kiss in Love Island USA season 7 episode 24

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 24, Cierra and Iris discussed the latest recoupling results, and Cierra said it was better for Olandria that Taylor picked Clarke over her. The cast member added that Olandria had been exploring connections as well and told her about her and Nic's kiss.

Iris asked what the Love Island USA season 7 cast member meant, and Cierra told her the duo made out in soul ties. Iris asked Cierra how she felt about them kissing, and the latter said that she didn't feel "a type of way," and asked if she was crazy for not having feelings about it.

"Yeah, I mean, I guess cool, you're a cool girl but like that's f*cking crazy," Iris said.

The Love Island USA season 7 star continued.

"So what? They really looked at each other and they were like, 'Guess, we should explore now.' No, that's so stupid," Iris said.

Cierra told the cast member that she was making her second-guess everything. Iris told Cierra that while that was not her intention, she reminded Cierra that Nic and Cierra had been intimate not too long before that and said that her best friend and the person she slept with had made out.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Iris's take on Nic and Olandria's kiss and were divided by it.

Watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 in episode 25, set to air on Monday, June 30, 2025, on Peacock.

