"Actually crazy"— Love Island USA fans react to Chelley being mad at Huda for kissing Ace during the Heart Rate challenge

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 24 this week on Sunday, June 29, 2025, on Peacock. The episode featured the famous Heart Rate challenge, but with a twist. In the previous seasons, the men and women performed separately and tried to get the other islanders' heart rates up. However, in the latest episodes, the couples performed together.

When Chris and Huda performed, they teased several islanders before picking Ace and Chelley to take with them to the main stage. However, Chelley was upset with Huda for taking it too far with Ace and things escalated when it was revealed that Huda had raised Ace's heart rate the most.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Chelley's behavior towards Huda online and were divided in their opinion. One person wrote on X:

"chelley is actually crazy. making it seem like Huda was a bad friend when you NEVER considered her a friend to begin with. save us the BS also, amaya is so real for sticking by Huda when all the girls went to go talk about Huda. i LOVE the duo of Amaya & Huda."

Netizens react to Chelley's beef with Huda (Image via X/@98xamdim)

"The fact they were all sat there in their little circle ganging up on huda when they refuse to address the ola/nick/cierra situation is hilariously hypocritical," a fan commented.

"not saying chelley’s feelings are invalid when it comes to huda at all but i find it crazy that the girls are pointing fingers at only her when it takes two to tango cause ace literally was also grabbing her a** when it was not necessary," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 defended Chelley's behavior:

"Huda went too far when it came to respecting her friend. None of the girls that actually said they were friends went that hard on Jeremiah. That's what she's saying open or not. Have the same respect," a person wrote.

"chelley was clearly upset with him as well, but huda started the whole “girl code” pact when she was with jeremiah hoping none of the girls did this stuff with him, then she does whatever she wants with the other girls man so of course chelley would be upset," a fan commented.

"huda saying she doesn’t want chelley to be mad at her and saying she loves her in the same breath as bragging about raising ace’s heart rate the most? girl, stop speaking. i’m just glad chelley finally called out what huda’s BEEN doing this whole time," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"CHELLEY I LOVE YOU DOWN.....BUT YOU DOING THE MOST ABOUT HUDA RN. IT'S JUST A CHALLENGE.... HUDA DOES NOT LIKE ACE. AND PEPE YOU ON MY HITLIST AFTER INSTIGATING INTO SOMETHING THAT WAS NOT SERIOUS," a person wrote.

"HUDA ATE THAT HEART RATE CHALLENGE. she ain’t take nothing far, so I don’t know why chelley went and reacted like that when you said you and ace wasn’t closed off," a fan commented.

Chelley calls out Huda for disrespecting her by taking it "too far" with Ace in a challenge during Love Island USA season 7 episode 24

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 24, the cast participated in the Heart Rate challenge, but several people were upset by Huda's performance with Ace. When Ace returned to his seat after Huda's performance, he assured the cast it was "just a challenge," while Pepe noted it seemed a little more than that.

"Huda took it too far," Chelley told the cameras.

Seeing Ace laugh it off, Chelley asked the Love Island USA season 7 islander if his heart was racing, and Huda asked the female islander if she was mad at her. Chelley told her that they would speak later while Huda also said it was "just a challenge."

Later in the episode, Chelley spoke to Olandria and Cierra about the challenge, and the cast member admitted that she was "uncomfortable" by what had happened. Cierra asked whether Huda raised Ace's heart rate the most, and she said "Yes."

Andreina joined the trio and told them that she was speaking to Huda and Amaya about what had happened. The bombshell told the trio that Huda didn't understand why Chelley was upset since it was a challenge and offered her own thoughts on the matter.

"I feel like a challenge is all games and fun. But it's your moment to show, you know, who you, like, want," she added.

However, Chelley's issues with Huda stemmed from something different. She said that the Love Island USA season 7 islander could do that to someone like Elan, but not to someone's partner, whom Huda called her "girl."

"When she had her connection it was always, "Oh, I don't care if you guys do this," but then when we don't do it at the end of it, it was like, "I appreciate you guys so much. It shows how much you love me," Chelley added.

Chelley questioned Huda's "morals and values" and said it wasn't something she "f*cked with."

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 chimed in on Chelley's reaction to Huda kissing Ace during the challenge and were divided.

Tune in on Monday, June 30, 2025, to watch Love Island USA season 7 episode 25 on Peacock.

