“If she walks out single": Dumped Love Island USA star Jeremiah teases a possible relationship with Andreina

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025, ended in a shock with the unexpected elimination of Jeremiah.

After Jeremiah was voted by the public as one of the three least favorite islanders, alongside Pepe and Austin, the safe contestants were asked to send one home. They eventually decided to save Pepe and Austin, eliminating Jeremiah in the process.

It was a heartbreaking elimination for Jeremiah as he had just come out of a troublesome relationship with Huda and was longing for a possible connection with Andreina.

The dumped Love Island USA star reflected on his elimination in an interview with E! News published on June 26, 2025, sharing that he still had hoped for a connection with Andreina outside of the show. He teased that if Andreina is still single after the show, he would definitely approach her.

“If she walks out single, I’m for sure gonna hit her up. But we'll see,” he said.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah reflects on his tumultuous connection with Huda

When Jeremiah first arrived on Love Island USA season 7 as one of the initial contestants, he was coupled up with Huda. The two instantly hit it off and hoped to take their relationship to the finale. However, their relationship eventually led to a lot of heated interactions and an eventual breakup.

Even after the couple had split up and Jeremiah got coupled up with the bombshell Iris, the drama continued as Huda wasn't able to get over their split.

In an interview with Variety, published on June 25, Jeremiah reflected on his complex relationship with Huda, talking about how they connected and what led to their eventual split.

"When I first walked up to her at the bar, there was this crazy spark, and we both saw it before the first coupling. We were having conversations where she said she was very level-headed, emotionally mature and a woman of God," he shared.

The dumped Love Island USA star continued:

"On paper, all our values lined up mentally, physically and spiritually until everything happened. I wanted to pursue her, and that’s what I did. In hindsight, it didn’t work out. But that’s the journey."

Jeremiah believes that problems between him and Huda started on Pancake Day. He recalled being yelled at for not making a pancake, despite not even knowing one was being made.

That moment, he said, was when he first noticed cracks in their connection. Still, Jeremiah chose to keep his concerns to himself, hoping to make the relationship work. He said that even when he disagreed with Huda, he always tried to find a solution because he genuinely liked her.

According to Jeremiah, despite his efforts to make the relationship work, things ultimately fell apart. He said that Huda began frequently criticizing and cursing at him, using him as an outlet to vent her frustration.

Jeremiah expressed that he was "hurt" by being constantly criticized by her former Love Island USA partner, with whom he thought he had a strong connection.

"You’re saying how much you care about me and then turning around and calling me this and that. I don’t vibe with that. How you talk about me behind my back is how you really feel about me. Ever since that night when I heard her in the shower, I tried to come back from it by having a conversation. I can’t be with someone that did all that. It would be different if it were private or face-to-face," she noted.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

