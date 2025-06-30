Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 recap: Tensions escalate in the villa after a shocking Heart Rate Challenge

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 24 on June 29, 2025. The segment saw the islanders tackling with the aftermath of the Casa Amor recoupling ceremony. While some found a middle ground, others landed themselves in a predicament with uncertain connections. Matters escalated when a Heart Rate Challenge left the villa divided.

In the episode, Nic and Cierra reconnected, excited about their future outside the villa. Meanwhile, Ace found himself caught between Chris and Chelley, struggling to navigate his position in the love triangle. Despite the competition from Chris, Ace refused to stand out, eager to put up a fight for Chelley.

Later in the Love Island USA episode, the contestants participated in the Heart Rate Challenge, in which Huda angered Chelley by kissing Ace. Meanwhile, Elan rubbed Nic the wrong way by getting physical with Cierra.

What happened in Love Island USA season 7 episode 24?

The opening segment of the episode saw Olandria opening up to Cierra and Chelley about her situation with Taylor, expressing her disappointment with his decision to choose Clarke over her. She stated that she was determined to close the chapter, however, at the same time, she admitted she was apprehensive about her position in the villa as she had no connections.

Olandria then revealed that she kissed Nic, but added that there was no spark between them. Cierra thanked her for sharing it with her, and hoped she found a better connection with someone new in the Love Island USA villa.

Elsewhere, Chelley spoke to Ace about her time with Chris. Although she appreciated her connection with Ace, Chelley, while speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, confessed that she could not deny the impact Chris had on her. In the meantime, Nic recalled his time with Olandria to Cierra, willing to know how she felt about their kiss.

"I don't feel any type of way about it, and I'm glad that you can put it to bed," Cierra said.

When the female islander said she was beginning to imagine a future for the two of them outside the villa, Nic responded that he was tired of the tests and wanted to focus on their connection. Elsewhere, Andreina reflected on her "crush" on Pepe, saying he was a "charmer" and that she wanted wanted to explore her chances with him.

In another segment of the Love Island USA episode, Huda told her partner Chris that although she was excited to get to know him, she was fine with him mingling with the other ladies. While speaking to the cameras, Huda admitted that she was happy being in a couple with someone new after Jeremiah.

The following morning, Cierra confided in Olandria and Chelley that she wanted to be closed off, but did not know if Nic felt the same way. Meanwhile, Chelley revealed she was torn between Ace and Chris, and Olandria added that she was still processing Taylor's decision to betray her.

"I wanna be crazy, but I'm not gonna do that because I gotta save face," Olandria said.

Taylor, on the other hand, told the male Love Island USA stars that he was still open to pursuing Olandria. Ace, opened up about his own predicament, saying he knew Chelley would reciprocate if he told her that he wanted to close off; however, he did not want to pull the strings.

In another segment of the episode, Cierra told Iris about Nic and Olandria's kiss, stating that she was not bothered by it. However, Iris explained that the situation was complicated, urging Cierra not to be so nonchalant about it. She added that she would never kiss her best friend's partner, making Cierra reconsider everything.

Tensions escalated between Ace and Chris, as both realized they had to "step up" to win Chelley's heart. Ace, while speaking to the cameras, stated that Chelley's indecisiveness made him feel uncomfortable. However, he refused to "lose" and added that he was prepared to "lock the f**k in."

During a conversation with Chelley, Ace asked her if she regretted her decision to explore Chris. She said she did not and added that she was not prepared to be closed off. At the same time, she mentioned that she could imagine a life with Ace outside the Love Island USA villa. Soon after, Ace and Chris spoke, both agreeing to respect one another's decisions and actions around Chelley.

Later in the episode, the islanders participated in a Heart Rate Challenge, which shifted the villa's dynamics. While most enjoyed the game, some felt that boundaries were crossed. Nic, in particular was not too pleased with how Elan chose to kiss Cierra. Chelley was equally unimpressed with how Huda went for Ace.

"Huda took it too far. You're supposed to be my friend. As my girl, that's some crazy s**t," Chelley said.

After the challenge coconcluded, the results were announced. Iris's heart rate was raised the most by Nic, Amaya's by Pepe, Andreina's by Pepe, Jayden's by Nic, Chelley's by Chris, Huda's by Elan, Gracyn's by Nic, Cierra's by Elan, Olandria's by Chris, and Clarke's by Ace.

As for the boys, TJ's heart rate was raised by Gracyn, Zak's by Cierra, Bryan's was raised by Cierra, Austin's by Amaya, Chris' by Chelley, Pepe's by Andreina, Nic's by Iris, Elan's by Cierra, Taylor's by Olandria, and Ace's by Huda. Consequently, Nic and Cierra were crowned the winning team.

Stream Love Island USA episodes on Peacock.

