"Projecting her feelings about Nic and Olandria"— Love Island USA fans react to Cierra being mad about Huda kissing Ace

In Love Island USA season 7's latest episode, the Heart Rate Challenge created tension among the female cast members. Huda and Chris's performance left a bad taste in Chelley and Cierra's mouths, as they were upset with Huda crossing boundaries while kissing Ace.

While Chelley stated that the cast member did "too much" and showed no respect for their friendship, Cierra agreed that the cast member was not "tripping" about the situation.

Fans online reacted to Cierra siding with Chelley during her feud with Huda and compared her reaction to Nic kissing Olandria with her reaction to Huda kissing Ace, believing she was more upset about the latter.

loverloverlover @THESAINTLYSIN LINK And Cierra is definitely projecting her feelings about Nic and Olandria on to the Chelley/Huda/Ace situation. Both of them need to address those men #LoveIslandUSA

"Cierra more angry at huda for participating in a challenge than olandria tonguing down Nic outside of challenges," a fan commented.

"Cierra being more shocked at Huda participating in the Heart Race Challenge than she is at her man Nic tonguing Olandria down…," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 believed Cierra's reaction to Huda and Ace kissing reflected her true feelings about Nic and Olandria kissing.

"cierra agreeing with chelley being upset with huda because of how intimate her and ace were during the challenge is actually an reflection of how she feels about olandria and nic kissing in soul ties. walk with me yall," a person wrote.

"The same people here criticizing Huda's performance on Ace during a challenge because she is friend with Chelly were the same ones downplaying Nic and Olandria kissing outside of a challenge, despite her being friends with Cierra," a fan commented.

"cierra really lost me cause how are you more mad at huda doing something with someone elses man in a challenge but not as upset at your man and your best friend for making out outside of a challenge.." a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"and cierra I really don’t get you because you more mad about huda for kissing ace then you were about olandria kissing YOUR man??" a person wrote.

"cierra more mad at huda for chelley then olandria for kissing her man. friendship island and birds ruining my season bad i can’t stand i," a fan commented.

Cierra sides with Chelley amidst beef with Huda in Love Island USA season 7 episode 24

In Love Island USA season 7, episode 24, the female islanders split into smaller groups after the Heart Rate challenge to talk about Huda's performance. While Huda told Andreina and Amaya she didn't know why Chelley was upset with her, the latter discussed the same issue with Olandria and Cierra.

Before Chelley started talking, Cierra told her that she knew what the Love Island USA star was about and assured her she was not "tripping." Cierra also mentioned she didn't understand why Huda chose Ace over the other cast members, and Chelley said she was annoyed too.

Cierra agreed with Chelley that Huda had crossed some boundaries, similar to the ones she set for the Love Island USA season 7 female cast regarding Jeremiah. When Chelley said she wasn't sure if she was right to be upset, Cierra said she would be upset too if she were in her shoes.

"It's just a game, it's just a challenge, blah blah blah, but there are boundaries," Cierra said.

Fans commented on Cierra siding with Chelley about Huda and Ace's intimacy during the challenge. They recalled her "cool" reaction to Nic and Olandria's kiss, believing she was projecting her own feelings.

Episode 24 of Love Island USA season 7 is available to stream on Peacock.

