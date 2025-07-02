"Completely unacceptable"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace, Zak, and Austin making Amaya cry 

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 26, the islanders sent each other letters, sharing their honest but brutal opinions with the islanders in the form of anonymous letters.

Ad

When Amaya read her letters, one of them stated that she cried more than needed and tries to "move too fast" for everyone. The letter made Amaya tear up, and she clarified that she was a "sensitive gangsta" and that her tears were not her weakness.

Austin admitted to writing the letter and also said that it came across as harsher than he intended. Ace and Zac also chimed in and shared their grievances with Amaya while Bryan defended her.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to Ace, Zac, and Austin's comments towards Amaya and felt they were ganging up on her. One person wrote on X:

"Ace, Zak, And Austin jumping on Amaya like this was completely unacceptable. this is horrible."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Moral of the story is if they all had something to say to her so f*cking important they could’ve waited, but instead they all decided to just jump on her all at ONCE. I don’t care what was said clearly amaya’s feelings were hurt because she was sob crying," a fan commented.

Ad

"the way ace ,zak, and austin spoke to amaya was unacceptable. and the women not standing up for her? i don't care how close you are to someone there’s no excuse for staying silent when a woman is being disrespected. i would never let that slide, friend or not," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Bryan for defending Amaya:

Ad

"“coming from a hispanic household. that’s just how we talk. you’re telling her to meet you halfway you gotta meet her halfway too” bryan, YOU GET YOUR 10’s being the only man to stand up for amaya when all the guys were ganging up on her," a person wrote.

"what bryan said about growing up from a hispanic household is so true, we pass around nicknames like crazy and i’m glad that he decided to defend amaya at that moment when 3 men decided to bring her and her personality down (ESPECIALLY since ace raised his voice)" a fan commented.

Ad

"AMAYA IS A LOVER GIRL WHAT ABOUT ITTT??? If yall can’t handle that then leave amaya alone!! AND ACEEE NO ONE ASKED U FOR SH*T!! thank you bryan for defending her! and zak literally why would u say that in front of everyone?? F*CK THE MEN IN THIS VILLA," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"for ace and zak to punch in on amaya like she already wasn’t crying?? are they f*cking serious?? they shouldn’t have done that sh*t at all, especially zak," a person wrote.

"austin, ace & zak coming at amaya about crying is f*cking weird as f*ck. they can leave like today. yall weird as f*ck for that. especially after she already having a moment," a fan commented.

Ad

Amaya breaks down as Ace, Austin, and Zak critique her personality in Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7, Amaya read out the anonymous letters the islanders had left for her. While the first one was funny, the next letter made Amaya tear up.

"You cry more than needed. You try to move too fast for everyone," it read.

Amaya joked that she was a "sensitive gangsta" and explained that her tears were not her weakness, but her strength, given her past struggles. She added that if people saw it as a negative, she was not their "cup of tea to be drinking."

Ad

Austin admitted to writing the letter and said that although he didn't intend for it to be as harsh as it came across. The Love Island USA season 7 star said that after they coupled up, the intensity of Amaya's emotions and wants went "way up." Amaya countered his point and said she was tired of people viewing her emotions as a negative instead of a "power move."

"Time out," Ace said as he put his point across.

Ad

The male Love Island USA cast member said Amaya was used to wearing her heart on her sleeve and being passionate, but noted that her approach was "very strong" right from the start, as evidenced by her referring to him as "babe" when they were coupled up.

Ace said he wanted to slow down and said it was a matter of meeting people halfway with what they were comfortable with. Amaya continued to cry as she said that she wasn't a book, "someone should be reading, and that's okay."

Ad

Bryan defended Amaya and said that coming from a Hispanic household, referring to each other as "babe," "mi amor," or "mi vida," was how they spoke and that the Love Island USA islanders needed to meet her halfway as well.

Love Island USA season 7 Casa Amor bombshell Zak also spoke up and said that when they spoke, he let her be "passionate" with him. He added that he let her kiss and touch him, and felt like he needed to take a step back sometimes.

Ad

"Zac, you had every opportunity to tell me that when we were sitting now you wait until this moment to speak to me in front of 20 other people here? I don't even want to continue speaking to you anymore," Amaya said.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the letter challenge and criticized Zac, Austin, and Ace for ganging up on Amaya.

Ad

Watch the segment back by streaming Love Island USA season 7 episode 26 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More