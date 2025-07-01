"Really mad and upset and confused" - Love Island USA star Hannah reflects on getting eliminated by female co-stars

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025, ended with a shocking twist as Hannah Fields was unexpectedly eliminated. The news seemingly hit her hard, as she broke down in tears upon hearing it.

Before the dumping, the islanders were informed that the public had voted for their favorite islanders. As the votes were revealed, Hannah, Iris, and Amaya received the least number of votes among the female islanders.

The safe female contestants were asked to eliminate one of the three vulnerable islanders. They chose to save Iris and Amaya, dumping Hannah in the process.

In an exclusive interview with Vulture, published on June 28, Hannah reflected on the female costars' decision. She claimed that she had no idea why they chose to eliminate her.

The dumped islander shared that she tried to find the reason by re-watching the episode. However, she still couldn't figure out the reason, and it left her "mad, upset, and confused."

"I thought watching the episodes back, I would get a little more clarity. That’s a big reason why I have been feeling the way that I’m feeling. I’ve been really mad and upset and confused," she said.

Love Island USA star Hannah reflects on her elimination and shares her thoughts on the Casa Amor week

In her interview with Vulture, Love Island USA star Hannah shared that she was "mad" at her fellow female castmates for not sharing why they eliminated her. However, she stated that it must have been a hard decision for them to make.

"But at the end of the day, I know it wasn’t an easy decision for them to make. I knew they had a hard time figuring that out. I just wish I knew what was said, I guess," she stated.

When asked who she would have chosen to dump if given the chance, Hannah admitted she wasn’t sure. She explained that she couldn’t imagine making such a difficult decision.

The dumped Love Island USA star said she believed that Austin and Amaya were going home, as she felt their connection at the time was falling through the cracks.

"My perception of how Love Island works is we’re not keeping people who don’t have a connection to see if they can find one, especially since both of them had two couples that didn’t work out," Hannah said.

The Love Island USA star continued:

"So that’s how I assumed it was going to go. But obviously, I never know what people are actually thinking and how that’s being processed. I feel like I had the strongest connection in the villa twice."

The elimination was visibly difficult for Hannah, who broke down in tears as her name was announced. At the time, she had been exploring a budding connection with bombshell Pepe, but was forced to leave the villa and leave it all behind.

Hannah was eliminated just before the Casa Amor week. In her interview, she expressed disappointment over the situation as she had been looking forward to Casa Amor and wanted to use it to test her connection with Pepe. She believed that by that point, they had a strong connection.

Additionally, the Love Island USA star said that she also wanted to go into the Casa Amor week and talk to as many people as she could. She explained that she never wanted to play it safe, even if it had put her at risk of getting eliminated.

"The girls would tell me, “What if this happens and you end up going home?” I’m like, “If I end up going home, at least I did what I wanted to do for myself. I didn’t listen to what anyone else wanted me to do.” Ultimately, I’m there to find my person, not just make a bunch of friends and hope it works out with somebody I play it safe with," she concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

