"This will not last on the outside" — Love Island USA fans react to Ace and Chelley's rekindled connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 premiered on Peacock on June 29, 2025. After recoupling in the previous episode, Ace and Chelley sat down to talk about the future of their relationship in the latest installment.

While the two expressed that they had no regrets about forming new connections during the Casa Amor week, they still believed in their connection and wanted to work on it. Ace even assured Chelley that if their relationship were to continue outside the show, he would give her his utmost priority.

Fans online shared mixed reactions to Ace and Chelley's conversation. While some fans liked that they still believed in their connection, others felt it wouldn't last too long. One fan on X wrote:

"This will not last on the outside. You'll be my priority is not enough. Tell me how we can and let me think about it and see if we can. But giving one word answer to me doesn't cut it. I think Chris will be better for her."

Some Love Island USA fans felt that the couple should go their separate ways.

"This game Chelley is playing yall Just close it off or the cat and mouse games will start again," one fan mentioned.

"Ace and Chelly are playing the game,, how,, NOW they playing it too well and testing fate,, please be real!" one user commented.

"F**k this couple! Chelley can go and be with Chris!!! Im shipping Ace and Huda IDC Im messy llke that," a netizen commented.

Some Love Island USA fans were hopeful and felt Ace and Chelley might grow into a stronger couple.

"They do seem to have a connection… now just need to grow it," a fan on X wrote.

"I think they can do this," an X user commented.

"I’m actually glad she’s doing this especially after the Amaya and Iris situation. I just hope it doesn’t linger too long because I’m getting tired of the cat and mouse," a fan commented.

"Love them and see them flourishing on the outside." a netizen mentioned.

Love Island USA couple Ace and Chelley discuss the current state of their connection

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 showcased the aftermath of the Casa Amor week, as the contestants were either trying to focus on their new connection with Casa cast members or strengthen their relationship with their original partners.

Ace and Chelley had recoupled with each other during the last episode's Casa Amor recoupling. In episode 24, they went over to the beach to discuss the current state and the future of their connection.

At the start of their conversation, when Chelley pointed out that Ace was acting slightly different, Ace explained that he was just a little more focused. Additionally, he was thinking about how to navigate their relationship after the Casa Amor week, where Chelley found a potential connection with Casa Amor bombshell Chris.

The two then expressed that they had no regret about what they did during the Casa Amor week. However, Ace assured Chelly that he would always pick her if given a choice.

In response, Chelly said that while she was clear about what she wanted, Chris was still in the villa, and her connection with him couldn’t just vanish overnight. She added that she did feel that there was something between her and her former Casa Amor partner.

The Love Island USA star admitted that her connection with Chris wasn't as strong as her connection with Ace. However, she noted that she wouldn't completely close off her connection with Chris, pointing out how they were still open to exploring.

Chelley later asked Ace what their relationship would look like outside the show. In response, Ace assured her that if their connection continued after the show, she would be his top "priority."

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

