"All giddy omg" - Love Island USA fans react to Huda's conversation with Chris

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 premiered on Peacock on June 29, 2025. In the episode, after the contestants had settled down after the Casa Amor recoupling, Huda pulled her partner Chris for a conversation.

During their conversation, both Huda and Chris expressed that they were interested in getting to know one another. Chris even assured Huda that he didn't have any problem with her having a kid.

Fans online reacted to Huda's interaction with Chris. While fans had mixed feelings about their conversation, most liked seeing them together and looked forward to their journey as a couple. One fan on X wrote,

"this conversation between Huda and Chris has me kicking my feet and all giddy omg omg. and she’s showing some signs of growth. i’m excited for the potential of her growth."

Some Love Island USA fans reacted to the pairing, saying their conversation was "flowing",

"Chris and Huda, that conversation was flowing well, okay girl I see you. Huda I need you to control it," a netizen wrote.

"This conversation with Huda and Chris makes me very happy tbh! He seems to genuinely like her - lol it could be the hormones talking. The chemistry is their, I can see them being a couple. Huda deserves to be happy!" a X user commented.

"i catch myself smiling during Huda and Chris’s conversation, but Austin??! you will NEVER catch me doing that. i’m not that easy 🥴" a fan commented.

Some Love Island USA fans liked how Chris assured Huda that he didn't have a problem with her being a mom.

"Chris reassuring Huda that he doesn’t mind that she’s a mom was so beautiful. Such a reassuring conversation," a fan mentioned.

"Love the conversation between Huda and Chris plus the reassurance of Chris about not being bothered about Huda being mommy," a netizen commented.

"Not Chris telling Huda he doesn’t mind she is a mum,the way they flirt,their conversation not being boring and surface level….. OMG they are talking it," a user on X mentioned.

Love Island USA stars Huda and Chris share the things they want in a partner

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 showed the aftermath of the Casa Amor week as the contestants were either trying to strengthen their older connection or focusing on building a new one.

During the recoupling in the previous episode, Huda and Chris chose to couple up with each other. After the recoupling, in episode 24, the two sat down to talk about what they thought about their connection.

When Huda asked Chris how he was feeling after the recoupling, he said that it was "tough" for him as he didn't want to see some of his fellow Casa Amor guys being dumped from the show. However, when Chris turned to Huda with the same question, she expressed that she was happy.

The Love Island USA star told Chris she felt good when he chose to couple up with her, as she was scared he would pick Chelley. She then asked him how he was feeling seeing his former Casa Amor partner, Chelley, being coupled up with her original partner Ace

Chris shared that he doesn't feel "weird" about it because he already knew about their connection. He expressed to Huda that he was interested in getting to know her now. He even assured her that he didn't have any problem with her being a mom.

Huda thanked him and said that she too was interested in exploring their connection.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

