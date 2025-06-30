“You guys are very similar” — Love Island USA star Chelley opens up to Ace about her connection with Chris

Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 was released on June 29. The episode documented the shifting dynamics in the villa following Casa Amor, with contestants beginning to find stability and enjoying the heart rate challenge.

Ad

While Chelley chose to couple up with Ace, she still wanted to explore her connection with Chris, the bombshell she had paired with during Casa Amor. Upon reuniting with Ace, she explained what she liked about Chris.

"You guys are very similar, which is insane," Chelley said.

She then clarified that although she still felt connected to Ace, she wouldn't want to let go of Chris just yet.

Ad

Trending

What did Chelley say about her connection with Chris on Love Island USA season 7 episode 24?

When Ace and Chelley sat down to chat, they kissed and said they missed each other. Ace then asked how things were going with Chris, her partner from Casa Amor. When she said they were similar, Ace stated that nobody was like him.

Ad

Ad

Chelley explained that she was surprised by how much they had in common.

"I really was surprised like, things that we talked about, and stuff, every second I'm like, 'Wow. Ace. That's Ace. That's Ace," she said.

Because of these similarities, Chelley said that her connection with Chris didn't feel like something she didn't already have. She then told Ace that there indeed was nobody like him and pulled him in for a kiss.

Ad

In her Love Island USA confessional, Chelley shared that she was nervous about navigating things with Ace. She questioned why she wanted to keep exploring when her connection with Ace was already strong. She also wondered aloud what Chris was feeling about the entire situation.

"This man made an impact on me when I was in Casa Amor," Chelley said.

She explained she didn't want to live with "what-ifs" and wanted to stay open to exploring. When Ace asked if she wanted to keep her options open, she said yes. He jokingly asked if he was prepared to go to war, implying that he, too, was battling for Chelley.

Ad

Later in the episode, Ace talked to Nic about the situation and told him that he felt like Chelley probably would agree if he asked her to close things off. But he didn't want to make that move just to stop her from talking to somebody else.

Ad

In his Love Island USA confessional, Ace said he hoped he could make Chelley understand he was all in for her and saw a life outside the villa. He said he wanted to keep it all out and let her choose.

Chris and Ace also talked. Chris shared that while he had connected with Huda, he still wanted to pursue Chelley. Ace accepted this. Further in the episode, Chelley spoke to Chris in Soul Ties and told him that she just wanted to be honest with herself.

Ad

Chris said that while he knew she had a stronger connection with Ace, he still wanted to keep trying. He concluded in a Love Island USA confessional, saying Chelley was the type of person who would lift one's spirit up, so he was going to try harder to bag her.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More