"I'm SCREAMINGGG"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace and Chelley's Heart Rate challenge performance with Amaya

Love Island USA's famous Heart Rate Challenge returned in season 7 episode 24. Much like the twists and turns of the latest installment, the Heart Rate challenge was also a little twisted. Typically, the men and the women performed separately but in season 7, the couples teamed up to raise the islanders' heart rates.
While most couples picked a male and female islander for their performance to take to the center of the fire pit, Ace and Chelley picked only one, Amaya. By the end of the segment, the latter's heels were off, but she didn't care.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ace and Chelley's overall performance and also their "three-way kiss" with Amaya online. One person wrote on X:
"did anyone see amaya’s shoes after she killed chelley and ace in that three way kiss??? i’m SCREAMINGGG."
"Chelley and ace really had Amaya discombobulated, her shoes were all over the place. I’m in tears," a fan commented.
"LMAOOOOOOOO NOT THEM THREE WAY KISSING AMAYA…. OH CHELLEY AND ACE GAGGEDDDDDD IT SO F*CKING BADDDDDDD," a tweet read.
Some fans were critical of Ace and Chelley picking Amaya, given Ace's past treatment of the bombshell:
"NO NO NO. I don’t like how Chelley and Ace used the “boundaries” thing as a way to win. So y’all were both aware that Ace hurt Amaya…. Y’all both are aware that he was in the wrong… so where’s the apology," a person wrote.
"AMAYA CHELLEY AND ACE… WHAT HAPPENED TO ACE’S BOUNDARIES," a fan commented.
"Amaya such a good sport bc the whole “don’t call me babe” bit from chelley and ace was weird……. Chelley always talking about girl code but does weird sh*t too," a tweet read.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:
"And not only that but what pissed me off was when Chelley and Ace used the “babe” when they got to Amaya. Yup I been knew Chelley was fake as hell!" a person wrote.
"Chelley and Ace pulling Amaya for heart rate challenge was actually so mean and weird. That’s not girls girl behavior, just saying," a fan commented.
Ace and Chelley's Heart Rate Challenge performance in Love Island USA season 7 episode 24 explored
In Love Island USA season 7 episode 24, the cast participated in the Heart Rate challenge in couples. When Ace and Chelley took center stage, the male islander announced that he was a Flinstone and he was about to make someone's "bed rock."
Huda yelled in support, telling Chelley how good she looked during the challenge. Chelley kissed Chris Seeley, leaving him speechless. The female islander kissed Cierra next and Ace picked Iris up while they locked lips. Chelley made her way to Love Island USA star TJ next and chimed in on her performance in a confessional.
"Oh, TJ's gonna need a doctor for sure," she said.
Chelley kissed Chris once again and the latter told the cameras he was "glad" she came back for seconds.
"Cause that first one wasn't long enough," he added.
Ace approached Andreina and Amaya as he kissed her next. The latter commented on the Love Island USA season 7 star approaching her and joked about where his "boundaries" went, referring to their clash in the past about Amaya not respecting them.
Ace kissed Clarke while Taylor joked that it was "enough" as Chelley announced that she wasn't "done." She led Amaya to the center of the fire pit and placed a rose in her mouth.
"What up, babe?" Ace asked, referring to another clash he had with Amaya in the past.
In a joint confessional, the Love Island USA couple referred to the babe comment as their "secret weapon," and both of them started to kiss Amaya.
Fans reacted to Ace and Chelley's Heart Rate Challenge performance online and were divided by it.
All episodes of Love Island USA season 7 are available to be streamed on Peacock.