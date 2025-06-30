Love Island USA's Chelley being mad at Huda for kissing Ace during the Heart Rate Challenge gave me the ick

Love Island USA star Huda Mustafa and her partner, Chris Seeley, were among the couples who participated in the latest Heart Rate Challenge in season 7. While the couple kissed several islanders, they chose Ace and Chelley for their main act. However, Huda's intense moment with Ace was frowned upon by Chelley, who believed the islander took it too far.

If you ask me, Huda did nothing wrong by picking Ace for the performance and giving her best in the challenge. For the longest time, Huda was criticized for not exploring other connections and being upset for other female islanders for their closeness with her former partner, Jeremiah.

The Love Island USA season 7 islander started to let go of her hesitation and was playing the game like it was meant to be played. Moreover, Chelley had clarified her relationship with Ace and admitted to the two of them not being "closed off" as she was still interested in seeing if her and Chris's connection could go anywhere.

In her own performance, Chelley kissed Chris twice, and Huda cheered her on for giving it her shot.

Chelley's anger towards Huda after the Heart Rate Challenge in Love Island USA season 7 does not sit well with me

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 24, Chelley was upset with Huda for taking it "too far" during the Heart Rate challenge. However, the aim of the challenge was to see who would raise another islander's heart rate the most.

The Love Island USA season 7 female cast member discussed the situation with Olandria and Cierra and admitted that she wasn't sure if she was right to be mad. However, Cierra backed her up and mentioned that there were certain boundaries Huda should not have crossed.

Meanwhile, Huda spoke to Andreina and Amaya about the same and was frustrated about Chelley being mad. The Love Island USA season 7 islander noted that she was just participating in the challenge, and said it wasn't anything "personal."

"And tell me why, everyone's always like, "it's just a challenge, it's just a challenge." The second I actually do something during a challenge, it's a problem," Huda added.

While in conversation with Cierra and Olandria, Chelley said that Huda had many boundaries when it came to Jeremiah, but she didn't "return none of that favor what so f*cking ever." She added that she didn't think she was wrong for being upset and the other Love Island USA stars validated her feelings.

Meanwhile, Amaya defended Huda and said that they were all having fun in the challenge and felt that Chelley was "a little bit heated," while Huda rationalized the behavior and said that Chelley might have expected Huda to pick Ace.

"And I think the icing on the f*cking cake was me raising his heart beat the most," Huda said.

Andreina told Chelley about her conversation with Huda and felt that the challenge was when the islanders could show who they were interested in. The latter told her that she didn't have an issue if Huda was interested in Ace, but her overall behavior and the intensity of her actions were disrespectful to her and to their friendship.

Chelley told Andreina that although Huda never told them not to pick Jeremiah in challenges, but showed appreciation to the female Love Island USA cast members for not picking him.

"So what about you? Why don't you hold those same morals and values?" Chelley asked.

I believe Chelley's anger was misplaced and she should be questioning Ace for being as enthusiastic as he was in the challenge rather than blaming Huda entirely.

While the Love Island USA season 7 cast member may have a point about Huda being hurt in the past over the other islanders kissing Jeremiah in challenges, the latter has shown growth and is allowed to show her interest in someone other than who she is coupled up with.

Episode 25 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Monday, June 30, 2025, on Peacock. Tune in to see what happens next between Huda and Chelley and whether their friendship can survive this roadblock.

