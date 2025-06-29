"I don’t get the jealous vibe"— Jeremiah gets honest about Ace during Love Island USA's Aftersun special

Love Island USA season 7 aired its latest episode, the Aftersun special, this week on June 28, 2025. The segment saw former islander Jeremiah Brown appear on the show to answer questions about his time on the show.

Ad

One of the topics the now dumped cast member touched upon was his equation with co-star Ace Greene and whether he believed the latter orchestrated his dumping.

While chiming in on Ace's behavior towards him on the show, and recalled the islander's speech when he revealed that the men had decided to eliminate Jeremiah. When Sophie Monk asked Jeremiah if he thought Ace was "peanut butter or jelly" of him, Jeremiah said:

Ad

Trending

"I don't get the jealous vibes. I think ever since, like, literally day one, we just didn't see eye-to-eye."

Jeremiah Brow gets candid about his time on Love Island USA season 7 during its Aftersun special

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7's latest Aftersun special, Jeremiah Brown joined host Sophie Monk, Callum Hole, Kassy Castillo, and Cely Vazquez on its set for a quick chat about his time on the Peacock dating reality show.

Sophie Monk asked the now-dumped Love Island USA star about his male co-stars and whether he was shocked that they had voted him off the villa. Jeremiah said he had a "gut feeling" that they were going to eliminate him because he and Andreina were getting close.

Ad

However, he thought of Austin and said that although he loved the male islander to "death," he hadn't made a "real connection" in three weeks, and Jeremiah thought they might send him packing.

"Nah, they got me out of there," he added.

The Love Island USA season 7 Aftersun special's host, Sophie, asked Jeremiah who he thought influenced that decision, if at all, and Jeremiah named Ace as the person responsible for his elimination.

Ad

"In his speech, it was like, falling into old habits. And then I think he said that during those four. But it was probably all of them to keep it a stack," Jeremiah added.

Sophie Monk asked Jeremiah why he thought that happened and if he believed the male cast saw him as a "threat." Kassy chimed in and said that Jeremiah was "balling" and the male cast member said he was "hooping" while he was in the show.

Ad

"I mean, you had the baddest b*tches there," Cely added.

Jeremiah agreed and said he went "two for two" while referring to his connections with Huda and Andreina, and said he was "proud" of himself. He chimed in further on his connection with Andreina and said they were getting to know each other the "right way" and recalled that was what the other cast members had wanted him to do, but it still wasn't enough.

Ad

Ad

Cely called the male islanders' behavior towards him "weird" and added that they were "on" him about not exploring while he was with Huda. She said that they later didn't like it when he was exploring a connection with Andreina and wondered what the problem was.

"It's like you couldn't do anything right," Callum said.

Cassy chimed in and said she didn't think Ace was ever on Jeremiah's side, and Callum added that he thought the Love Island USA season 7 star was trying to "get everyone on board."

Ad

Sophie Monk asked Jeremiah about Huda and "pancake gate" next, and the cast member said that it was a day he would never forget. He recalled what had happened and revealed that he had told Huda that he couldn't make her breakfast every day but had made pancakes for her. However, it was rushed, and it was undercooked.

He added that she "threw it away," but he didn't know it at the time. Cassy asked Jeremiah if he thought Huda had high expectations of him, and the Love Island USA star said, "Definitely 1000%."

Ad

While Cassy added that she had intense feelings for Jeremiah from the beginning, Sophie said that their chemistry was "enormous." Chiming in on his equation with Huda, Jeremiah said they got "intimate" too fast and skipped being friends first.

"Obviously, if I could go back, like, oh I would say "I'm not ready to like, do all that yet," But I mean, like, I felt the feeling and pursued it," he added.

Ad

Jeremiah said he didn't have any regrets and said he was drawn to her "gaze, her smell, her smile," and said Huda was "gorgeous." He added that there was so much about Huda and noted that she was "hilarious."

Fans can watch Jeremiah's segment on the Love Island USA Aftersun special by streaming the episode on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More