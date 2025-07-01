"Stop gaslighting him" — Love Island USA fans react to Chelley and Ace's argument about Huda and Chris

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Chelley spoke to Ace about Huda's behavior during the Heart Rate Challenge, which was featured in episode 24. She explained she was upset because Huda didn't understand boundaries, and Ace brought up Huda's partner, Chris, twice in the same challenge.

Ad

Ace felt Chelley's explanation didn't excuse her behavior, because although she didn't want him kissing other women, she didn't want to be "closed off" either. Chelley told him that he was comparing her making a connection with someone to Ace kissing everyone in the villa.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 chimed in on Ace and Chelley's conversation and believed that the latter was wrong. One wrote on X:

"I don’t like ace. But his right on this one. Chelly free that man and stop gaslighting him."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Chelley just wants him to say he doesn’t want to explore. He set the tone of the relationship with wanting to explore, so she needs him to end it by being straight up and saying he doesn’t want to explore, and he doesn’t want to be open," a fan commented.

"He’s been very consistent, respectful (outside of challenges) and intentional with Chelley. He been curving every girl that comes his way and she still taking about exploring but crashing out over Huda who she knows Ace don’t GAF about!," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 wondered how Chelley was mad at Ace for something Huda did:

"Fr like , How you mad at Him for something Huda did in a Challenge but you went back for seconds on a mf who you want to explore more with, in the same Challenge! Was hunchin on the man and all too," a person wrote.

Ad

"I know self sabotage when I see it. Things were getting serious and she got scared. Did some sh*t she knows he wouldn’t like (she wouldn’t like it either if roles were reversed). Then tried flip it on him and hold him accountable for everything. I hate that for her," a fan commented.

Ad

"she wants to keep getting chased by all these men, and it’s not entertaining anymore it’s been 4 weeks, and you’re still trying to explore connections.? ace should’ve just chose coco," a tweet read.

Love Island USA season 7 fans further said:

"I agree but I think it’s only like that because Ace kept holding out too long on closing things off. There were several times we could see that’s what Chelly wanted, but she played it cool; now he’s he has real options he can’t hang. He wasn’t threatened by Austin, but Chris?!," a person wrote.

Ad

"I don’t think he’s wrong, both of their points are definitely valid especially when it comes to mutual respect w friends, but come on. … lmao," a fan commented.

Ace and Chelley discuss Huda and Chris in Love Island USA season 7 episode 25

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Chelley told Ace that she believed a line needed to be drawn and boundaries needed to be discussed. She said she didn't see the need for people to have "10-minute makeout" sessions in every challenge and compared how Huda behaved with Ace to how she behaved with Chris during the challenge.

"When I went back the second time after I'm standing there going up and down the freaking aisle with everybody, I'm still watching you all up in the thing like this," she said.

Ad

The Love Island USA season 7 star said Huda should have used her "better judgment" to know she crossed a boundary. Ace told Chelley that it didn't make her right, and Chelley clarified that she didn't say she was right.

"But you kinda are, though, in the situation, like you're excusing what you did, you're not taking ownership for it, in my opinion, " Ace said.

Ad

Chelley said her kiss with Chris was quick, and she didn't do anything compared to what Huda did. Ace told her that it was similar to the two of them talking about being "closed off."

He added that he didn't understand how Chelley could feel a certain way about Ace kissing other cast members in challenges while Chelley was actively forming a connection with Chris.

Chelley reminded Ace that he wanted to be open to exploring other connections, which is why she was also open to the idea. However, she said Ace was comparing her talking to someone else to him passionately kissing another cast member.

Ad

Ace said Chelley was doing the same thing while the latter argued that she was only "talking" to people. Ace further chimed in on his and Chelley's conversation in a confessional and said that he felt like he wasn't good enough for the female Love Island USA islander.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ace and Chelley's argument online and were critical of Chelley.

Tune in on July 1, 2025, to watch what happens next with Chelley, Ace and Chris in Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More