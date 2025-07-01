"Silent competitive hater"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda complaining about Chris making Chelley pancakes

Love Island USA season 7 episode 25 aired on Monday, June 30, 2025, on Peacock. The episode saw Huda and Chelley at odds after last night's Heart Rate Challenge, in which the latter was upset by Huda's intensity while kissing Ace.

In Monday's episode, Huda attempted to talk to Chelley but the latter told them that they'd talk later since she was feeling worked up. Huda confided in Chris about the situation, who was also interested in pursuing Chelley and was later upset by Chris showing more affection towards Chelley, including bringing her flowers and two pancakes while he only brought her one.

Fans of the Peacock reality show commented on Huda complaining about Chris bringing Chelley pancakes online and believed she was competitive with her supposed friend. One person wrote on X:

"Huda has been comparing herself and her relationships to Chelley and it gives silent competitive hater. If Ace did something for Chelley, she wanted Jeremiah to follow suit - now, she’s upset because Chris made Chelley pancakes."

Netizens react to Huda being upset over pancakes (Image via X/@RobynDMarley_)

"Huda crying over pancakes again zjzkzkzk. First with Jeremiah and now again with Chris. First the pancake was undercooked, now she didn’t receive more lmaoooo," a fan commented.

"Huda, you’re such a hypocrite. You’re mad about Chris giving Chelley extra pancakes and flowers, saying he was “doing the most in front of your face” but you can’t understand why Chelley was upset about the whole Ace situation?" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 pointed out that Huda coupled up with Chris, knowing that he was interested in Chelley:

"Huda is mad the Chris gave Chelley more pancakes and a flower for breakfast. Mind you, she picked him KNOWING he wanted Chelley first. She’s always been in secret competition with Chelley and continues to LOSE," a person wrote.

"so huda jealous over pancakes…. Didn’t you bring Chris over for Chelley…. but you confused as to why he’s still pursuing Chelley…. and now you crying," a fan commented.

"Y’all saying Chelley is jealous over Huda but more like it’s the other way around cause why you pressed over some pancakes and a funky a** flower? I thought you brought him back for Chelley tho???" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"huda is a professional victim bro, her using her tears to manipulate chris, and saying “i just want chelley to talk to me so i don’t feel bad no more” then implying that chelley mad cause she attractive??? people actually defend this girl???" a person wrote.

"It’s safe to say Huda is jealous of Chelley. Why did she look at Chelley like that when Chris brought them breakfast? Slide 2. Huda complaining to the girls about the flower Chris added to chelley’s food," a fan commented.

Huda gets upset over Chris making Chelley more pancakes than for her in Love Island USA season 7 episode 25

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Chris made breakfast for both Chelley and Huda. When he took the breakfast to the female islanders, Huda noticed the difference between her and Chelley's plates and spoke to the female islanders about it later.

While speaking to Amaya and Clarke, the female Love Island USA star said that both Chelley and her were interested in Casa, and so maybe Chelley believed she was trying to "steal" someone she was interested in. When the cast members asked her about how Huda and Chris were doing, she brought up Chris bringing her and Chelley breakfast.

"This morning, he gave her two pancakes and gave me one. Gave her a flower and gave me none," Huda said.

Later in the episode, Huda spoke to Chris about the breakfast situation and raised her complaints. The Casa Amor bombshell apologized for it and explained that he didn't think about it, while Huda stated that it made her feel like a "side h*e."

"Because, it's like, okay, you're clearly showing favoritism, I don't like that," she added.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Huda complaining about Chris's pancakes once again and were unhappy with her behavior.

Tune in on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to watch episode 26 of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

