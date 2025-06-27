What happened between Taylor and Olandria after the latter returned to Love Island USA with Nic? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 episode 21 saw the return of dumped islanders Nic and Olandria, however, with a twist. As the audience saw at the beginning of the episode, the two went on a date after their eliminations, where they were given the option of either leaving the show single or returning to the villa as a couple.

Nic and Olandria coupled up but the latter was excited to see Taylor, the person she was coupled up with before Casa Amor. However, when they returned to the villa, Taylor was hesitant about talking to Olandria, conflicted about his past romance and current connection with Clarke.

However, upon Ace's request, he spoke to Olandria and told her that he wanted to "explore" his connection with Clarke. While Olandria understood his perspective, she said it was difficult for her not to compare her relationship with Taylor to what he had with the Casa Amor bombshell.

Olandria told Taylor that the ball was in his court because she still wanted to continue their relationship.

Olandria remains hopeful about having a relationship with Taylor in Love Island USA season 7 episode 21

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 21, Nic informed Olandria about what was happening in the villa while the women were at Casa Amor. He told her that Clarke, with whom Nic was initially paired up, coupled up with Taylor. He added that the male islander felt an emotional and physical connection with her and said that it "raised some flags" for Nic.

Olandria told Nic she had been "Team Taylor" from day one and "truly liked him," but if he was willing to throw their connection away for physical attraction, he was never hers.

"If you're able to come in and take my man from me, Taylor was never f*cking mine to begin with and I'm okay with leaving this f*cking villa with a smile on my face and knowing that," Olandria added.

Once Nic and Olandria returned to the Love Island USA season 7 villa, Taylor was more excited about Nic's return than he was Olandria's. Later in the episode, the female cast member asked Nic if he had spoken to Taylor and the latter said that he was "stressed" and nervous.

Olandria expressed wanting reassurance from Taylor about where they stood. Meanwhile, the latter spoke to Clarke about their new connection. He told her that he wasn't going to back out because of Olandria's presence and assured her that the Love Island USA season 7 Casa Amor bombshell had nothing to worry about.

Meanwhile, Olandria told Nic they needed to "embark" on their journey despite having other people on their minds. However, in a confessional, she opened up about how hard it would be since Taylor was Nic's best friend and Cierra was her "girl."

Taylor spoke to Ace about the awkwardness of the situation, and the latter suggested that he speak to Olandria to clear the air. Nic joined the conversation and told Taylor that the female Love Island USA season 7 cast member just wanted communication, honesty, and reassurance.

When Taylor and Olandria sat down for a conversation, the latter became emotional when Taylor told her about wanting to continue exploring his connection with Clarke. She told him that she wanted him to get the full Love Island USA experience, but also let him know that she was still interested.

"I'm still going to be supporting you, too, and you know, and her at the same time, and try to do both. And be as transparent as I can for both of y'all," Taylor assured Olandria.

Olandria said it was a "tough" situation, and Taylor agreed. The female Love Island USA season 7 cast member compared their relationships in a confessional and said that she and Taylor had a "better foundation" than he did with Clarke.

"We were friends first. That's why we are able to navigate through these obstacles the way that we do because we were friends first. I got hope for us regardless of what's going on right now," Olandria said.

Keep watching Love Island USA season 7 every day except Wednesdays to see where Olandria and Taylor's story goes on Peacock.

