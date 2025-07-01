What happened between Nic and Cierra on Love Island USA season 7 episode 25?

Love Island USA season 7 episode 25 premiered on June 30, 2025. The episode showed the islanders processing the aftermath of the Heart Rate challenge, reflecting on their connections and interpersonal dynamics. Among them were Nic and Cierra, who went on a picnic date, during which they deliberated on their relationship inside the villa, ultimately deciding to make things official.

The couple reflected on the hurdles they had faced over the past few episodes. From Cierra's connection with Casa Amor bombshell (newcomer) Elan to Nic's faux elimination and recoupling with Olandria, the pair had experienced many ups and downs.

However, during their date, both expressed a desire not to test their connection any further. Nic and Cierra said they wanted to focus on their future and prioritize each other's feelings over everything else. Consequently, they made their relationship exclusive.

While the Love Island USA couple hit this milestone, their co-stars celebrated the news and cheered for them.

"I only want to be with you" — Love Island USA star Cierra expresses her honest feelings to Nic

As Nic and Cierra left the villa, they found two bicycles and a picnic basket waiting for them. They rode to a secluded spot overlooking the ocean, where they enjoyed sandwiches and champagne.

Nic opened up about how he felt during the Heart Rate challenge the previous night, admitting he was having the "best time" until it was Elan's turn to perform. He confessed to feeling "mad" watching Elan pull Cierra for his act. Hearing that, Cierra asked Nic if it was his "ego" or genuine feelings for her that triggered the reaction.

"I definitely think it was like this protective, like, feeling that I have," he responded.

Cierra then stated that she had entered the villa with "trust issues" due to her past relationship. So, when she heard about Nic's kiss with Love Island USA co-star Olandria, she said it made her feel "uncomfortable" once again.

She wondered if Nic needed to "take it that far," asking him how he would feel if she had done the same thing with Taylor.

"That's kind of like a good comparison. Like, I do get that it's your best friend, and I'm sorry that it was, but I think after that, it gave me so much more clarity on, like, the relationship that I wanted with you," Nic answered.

The Love Island USA female cast member then asked Nic what he wanted out of his time on the show. He said that he initially came in to "just have fun" but was pleased to have found her. Cierra stated that after they became intimate, she knew there was no one else in the villa she wanted to pursue anymore.

"No one makes me feel the way that you do," she added.

Nic expressed a similar sentiment, saying he appreciated Cierra's energy, calling her "radiant," and describing their connection as "gravitational." He added that he preferred doing things with her and not alone.

Both admitted that they wanted to take their relationship outside the Love Island USA villa and see how compatible they were in real life. Eventually, Nic asked Cierra if she wanted to be "closed off" with him.

"I want to be with you. I only want to be with you. I feel like I only have eyes for you. I would like to formally accept the offer," she answered.

The two kissed and prepared to head back to the villa. The islanders erupted in cheer when Nic and Cierra announced that they had made their relationship official. Speaking to the cameras, Ace shared his thoughts on Nic and Cierra's connection, saying he was happy for them, but at the same time, he hoped to have a similar experience with his partner, Chelley.

Stream Love Island USA episodes on Peacock.

