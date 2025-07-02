Love Island USA season 7 episode 27 recap: Olandria slams Taylor and Chelley addresses Huda in a letter writing challenge

Episode 27 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on July 1, 2025, and saw the contestants participate in a letter-writing challenge. In their letters, most of the Islanders addressed their feuds and wrote to the people they were at odds.

Olandria slammed Taylor and called him out for pursuing Clarke and completely shifting attention from her after knowing Clarke for only three days. Taylor defended himself, saying he was there to find a better connection, and he didn't do anything Olandria didn't know he was going to do.

Huda also got the heat from Chelley for kissing Ace, Chelley's partner, in the heart rate challenge. Chelley believed that Huda wasn't being the friend she claimed to be, and despite the latter's apology, she didn't forgive her.

The challenge also led to a clash between Austin and Ace, as they disagreed on Austin's treatment of Amaya. This caused a rift between Austin and Amaya because she agreed with Ace's say and claimed that Austin wasn't clear enough with his feelings about her.

What Olandria said to Taylor on Love Island USA season 7 episode 27

When Taylor came to check his Love Island USA letter box, he read that someone had anonymously asked him a question. He was asked how he moved on to Clarke so quickly, and he stated that the feeling he had with Clarke was just different than what he felt for Olandria. Another anonymous writer advised him to make up his mind, and Taylor picked Clarke again.

Then Taylor read out a letter to him from Olandria, which asked him to "stop acting like a little b*tch."

"Stand on business and stop acting like a little b*tch," the letter read.

Olandria mentioned that he told her he wasn't going to kiss her during the heart rate challenge out of respect for Clarke. She asked him why he was respecting Clarke's feelings while he never respected hers, referring to the fact that he chose Clarke over her. Olandria added that Taylor's words and actions didn't match, so she didn't know what he was thinking.

She said that it was hard to know that Taylor wanted to let go of their connection as they had built it over the previous three weeks. Olandria added that she thought he wanted to give up on their connection because Love Island USA got tougher, and it was easier to jump to the next girl than to sustain a relationship with Olandria.

"When Jalen was here, I reassured this man every motherf*cking day. He ain't do sh*t for me," she added.

Taylor defended himself by adding that he wasn't there to keep Olandria in the game by choosing her, he was there to find a connection. He added that he found a different connection with Clarke and wanted to explore it, which was the only reason he needed to do what he did.

The letter Huda received from Chelley on Love Island USA season 7 episode 27

Chelley wrote that Huda wasn't being the "girl's girl" she claimed to be. She also said that Huda commanded respect and loyalty, but she didn't give those things back.

When Huda asked her to explain what that meant, Chelley said that when she needed those things during her fall out with Jeremiah, they gave her those thing. However, she claimed that her castmate but she wasn't reciprocating by doing things like kissing Ace, and pursuing Chris.

Huda defended herself by stating that while she pursued Chris, she wasn't mad at him for going after Chelley as well. Olandria objected as she came to speak for Chelley. She asked Huda if she was respectful of the sisterhood, why she didn't tell Chelley about the kiss she had with Chris in Soul Ties.

"I can't kiss a guy that I liked? God f*cking forbid!" was Huda's response.

She added that Chelley and Ace kissed their fellow Love Island USA contestants all the time while pursuing each other. She was also against Olandria telling everyone what she shared with her in confidence. Olandria didn't agree because she thought it was Huda who didn't keep her sisterhood.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

