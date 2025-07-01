"I like the pace that we're going" — Love Island USA star Huda on her connection with Chris

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 25 on June 30, 2025. It showed Huda navigating her relationship with Chris, who was still attracted to Chelley. Although Chris felt conflicted between the two women, he admitted feeling drawn toward Huda. In one of the segments in the episode, Huda and Chris had a private conversation, expressing their feelings and deepening their connection.

Further, reflecting on how things were going between her and Chris, Huda said:

"I like the pace that we're going."

The Love Island USA star was surprised when Chris stated he would take a step back from exploring his connection with Chelley. He explained that although he liked Chelley, he was not going to continue chasing her without any reciprocation. Consequently, he decided to focus on what he had with Huda.

Earlier in the Love Island USA episode, Huda got upset with Chris when he made two pancakes for Chelley and one for her. Additionally, he gave flowers to Chelley but not to Huda. Subsequently, Huda broke down in tears, seeing Chris put in the effort to impress someone else. When she conveyed her feelings to Chris, he apologized to her for making her feel "left out."

"I'm feeling really good about Huda" — Love Island USA star Chris shares his honest take on his couple with the cast member

During a private conversation in the Speakeasy toward the end of the episode, Huda asked Chris where he stood with Chelley, and he pleasantly surprised her by saying he was "going to take a step back." When Huda questioned his sudden change of heart, Chris explained that he genuinely enjoyed his bond with her.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, the male islander said:

"With not getting the reciprocated energy I need back from Chelley, it has given me a little bit more of opportunity just to dive deeper with Huda and take that connection more seriously. So, I'm feeling really good about Huda, actually."

Eventually, Huda opened up about how she felt inside the villa, admitting that she had a "hard time" being vulnerable. She added that the "scariest thing" for her was when she developed feelings for someone, as she feared the person would hurt her and leave her heartbroken. Additionally, Huda shared that she never had "somebody not hurt" her.

The Love Island USA star then asked Chris if he had ever cheated in his past relationships. He revealed that he had, but it was a singular case. When Huda questioned his actions, Chris explained that it was "emotional cheating," and not physical.

She then asked her partner if he preferred Facetiming over texting. Chris said he was "not a big texter," which Huda appreciated because she hated texting. Then, speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Huda expressed:

"I feel like Chris is such a mature man. And it truly is different than a lot of guys that I've spoken to."

The female islander also asked Chris if he had a "type," to which he said that although he did not have one, he always attracted "emotionally unstable women." While Chris noted that Huda did not seem like one of them, the latter confirmed she was not.

The couple then kissed and looked forward to exploring their connection inside the villa, hoping to deepen their bond and make progress in the days left on the show. While Huda and Chris got closer, Nic and Cierra, earlier in the episode, hit a milestone in their relationship by making things official.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

