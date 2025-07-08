"To be super involved" — Love Island USA’s Nic shares parenting goals with Olandria after baby challenge

As the baby challenge unfolded on Love Island USA season 7 episode 31, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen took the opportunity to explore their dynamic beyond the typical villa setting.

In a moment of reflection, Nic outlined his expectations for a future partner, emphasizing the importance of shared parenting.

“And like the partner that I do have, I really like I want them to be super involved and like very much like um 50/50 and feel like both sides are doing their part,” he told Olandria.

Nic and Olandria explore future parenting roles during Love Island USA baby challenge

Parenting through the baby challenge

The Love Island USA baby challenge brought a temporary shift in dynamics as Islanders took on parenting roles with baby dolls. For Nic and Olandria, it was an opportunity to assess their compatibility under pressure.

After a busy day of caring for their assigned baby, Marcel, Nic asked Olandria how she thought they did that day.

“I think we did pretty great… you scared me at first… had a pretty slow start there, but I think overall you did amazing," Olandria responded.

Nic admitted to being overwhelmed initially and explained that he was in "literal shock" about having a child and figuring out how to take care of one. Despite that, he observed their experience compared to others in the Love Island USA villa.

“I feel like he hasn't cried as much as the other kids. Yeah. Whereas like Ace and Chelley's children…”

Olandria echoed the observation, noting that Ace and Chelley’s baby constantly cried and that the couple "dropped" in her ranking after the challenge.

Discussing family size and roles

Following their experience, the Love Island USA pair moved the conversation forward, considering real-world parenting beyond the challenge. Nic asked Olandria how many kids she would want in real life.

She shared that her preference would be "max four, minimum two", while Nic said his ideal number was "minimum two, max three," adding that four might be too many. Nic also asked Olandria if she saw herself as a potential single parent.

She answered:

“I wouldn't want to be. But if it came down to it, then I'm going have to do what I have to do. I was raised by one. It's possible. Just not ideal what I want for myself, you know, which is why I'm so particular of who I want to have around me.”

This opened space for Nic to expand on his values, referencing his upbringing:

“I think like continuing the the lesson that my parents gave to me of like how much they stuck together and raised me together was like that's really important to me.”

Bonding through shared care

Throughout the challenge, Olandria took note of Nic’s actions and acknowledged that he had been particularly attentive, noting he had been "so good" with Marcel. Nic also noticed changes over the day, commenting:

“I swear he looks like he's got more tired throughout the day.”

The moment led to a light exchange about the baby doll’s name. Nic asked if Olandria liked the name, and she responded that it felt like it was "a part of" him. Nic concluded,

“Of course he's me. Look at his eyes. Look at his… He has a good sense of humor."

Stream season 7 of Love Island USA on Peacock.

