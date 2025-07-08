"Our second chance" — Love Island USA’s Olandria opens up to Huda about her renewed connection with Nick

During a private chat on Love Island USA season 7 episode 31, Olandria Carthen discussed her evolving relationship with Nic Vansteenberghe. After a series of shifts and challenges in the villa, she acknowledged the renewed path they were now on, stating,

“I’m actually happy because it’s our second chance at it.”

While both had previously explored other connections, Olandria shared that she and Nic now had the opportunity to revisit their bond with fewer distractions. Her conversation with Huda highlighted how past groundwork may have led them to this current point.

Olandria reflects on a second chance with Nick on Love Island USA after distractions fade

Revisiting the connection with a clearer mind

As Olandria spoke with Huda Mustafa, she explained that the foundation she built with Nic earlier in the Love Island USA season still held significance. Referring to their current dynamic, she noted,

“I truly feel like we can actually explore this connection with a clearer mind.”

According to her, much of the relationship's core had already been established, even if it was initially framed in a platonic way. Olandria reflected on their connection by saying,

“We have a great platonic relationship and we did all the ground work. We have great great bond. Um a great connection friendwise, you know.”

She cited that their initial bond, rooted in friendship, appeared to be a factor in their renewed alignment. The Love Island USA star explained that with external factors, including other romantic interests, no longer interfering, they both seemed more open to revisiting their history.

Recognizing the signs that led them back

Olandria acknowledged to Huda that her attraction to Nic had been present from the start, pointing out that she kissed him on their first date. She confirmed she was "attracted to him" and explained that their connection wasn’t something new, but rather a development of what had already existed in the background. She emphasized,

“All the groundwork has been planning out since day one and moments keep leading us back to each other for a reason.”

In Huda’s words, it had all been there, but they hadn’t realized it. Olandria agreed, saying,

“I feel like we were both so distracted because obviously we had our own situations at hand and we just kind of like shifted our focus to that.”

Moving forward without distractions

With the latest recoupling and eliminations clearing the path for new dynamics, Olandria told Huda that this time felt different, describing it as a "real couple" situation. Huda mirrored this sentiment in a confessional and added,

“Now Nick and Olandria don’t have any distractions and can just focus on their connection without any regrets.”

With no outside pressure, they were able to connect more freely, opening up new possibilities. Huda said it would be fun to watch, while Olandria looked back on her unpredictable time in the Love Island USA villa, noting she never had a “smooth week.”

Despite the ups and downs, this fresh start gave them a chance to reflect on what had always been part of their villa experience.

Huda concluded the conversation with a message of appreciation, saying,

“You know what? But I’m glad as f*ck that you’re still here. I love you."

Catch and stream Love Island USA on Peacock.

