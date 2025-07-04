Love Island USA app sets record-breaking pace reaching 1 million votes during the Stand on Business challenge

The Love Island USA app reached over 1 million votes within the first six minutes of the fan voting period on July 1, following the "Stand on Business" challenge. This set a new record for the reality series, according to internal data.

Ad

The challenge prompted islanders to confront one another directly, which contributed to heightened tension in the villa and a surge in app activity. By the end of the 2.5-hour voting window, more than 3.5 million unique users had participated. The app has also surpassed 5.5 million unique users since its relaunch in May.

Love Island USA app hits record 1 million votes in six minutes after explosive challenge

Fan response to the Stand on Business challenge drives a surge

Ad

Trending

Ad

The "Stand on Business" challenge featured islanders publicly addressing interpersonal issues, triggering immediate viewer response. During the episode, Ace Greene asked Chelley Bissainthe about the restrictions she had set for him while continuing to explore her dynamic with Chris Seeley. Separately, Amaya Espinal responded to feedback regarding her behavior with past connections.

The challenge played out in front of the entire group, increasing the emotional pressure within the villa. The confrontation-based format created a notable shift in the tone of the episode and prompted fans to act quickly when the voting window opened shortly after. The voting determined which contestants would be safe from elimination.

Ad

App activity hits peak with 1 million votes in minutes

Ad

Following the episode, the Love Island USA mobile app received over 1 million votes in just the first six minutes. This pace marked the fastest and most active vote count in the show’s history. As per Deadline, when the full voting period ended, over 3.5 million unique users had submitted votes.

Voting through the app is currently the only available method for audience participation, unlike other competition formats that allow voting through multiple platforms, like text or websites.

Ad

The app’s exclusivity as an interaction tool has made it the focal point of audience participation. Fans use it not only for voting but also for accessing quizzes and other interactive content. Since the app relaunched ahead of season 7, it has added over 1 million new users, averaging an increase of more than 100,000 users daily.

Younger viewers lead app usage and mobile viewing

Ad

Data from Deadline indicates that approximately 82% of app users fall within the 18–24 age group. This aligns with Love Island USA’s viewer demographics, which continue to skew younger. The show has become one of the top-performing titles among under-30 audiences on Peacock.

Mobile viewing now accounts for nearly 30% of all Love Island USA streams, giving the series the largest mobile audience among Peacock’s entertainment offerings. The app currently holds the No. 1 position on the Apple App Store, while the Peacock platform itself ranks No. 4, reflecting overall audience activity connected to the show.

Ad

Season 7 continues to build on the momentum established during Season 6, with increasing engagement across multiple metrics. As of July, the app has exceeded 5.5 million unique users.

According to Deadline, the voting record set during the "Stand on Business" episode highlights how app usage has become an essential part of the Love Island USA format, both in terms of fan influence and audience interaction.

Fans can continue to stream season 7 of Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More