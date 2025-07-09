"Actually didn’t deserve that" — Love Island USA fans react as Taylor leaves after ranking last in shocking fan vote

Episode 32 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on July 8, 2025. It marked a significant turning point in the season as the power shifted from the Islanders back to the viewers. For the first time in several episodes, the public vote alone determined which couple would be sent home.

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway received the fewest votes and were eliminated, ending their journey just days before the finale. Their exit prompted a wave of online reactions, as fans responded to the decision and reflected on Taylor’s time in the Love Island USA villa.

Some fans viewed the elimination as more about popularity than relationship strength, pointing to a broader pattern in how votes are cast:

"Taylor and Clarke actually didn’t deserve that lmao"

"Yall really voted off Taylor and Clarke all because Olandria couldn’t get over him. That’s so crazy. Voting off the most legit couple in Taylor and Clarke is nuts. People watching this show need to realize it’s not about who you like the most ," a viewer wrote.

"Hot take: I actually really like Clarke and Taylor together. They only got voted off because people were upset he chose her over Olandria," a tweet read.

"This really popularity island.. no way Taylor & Clarke should’ve went home! I don’t even like him but he has one of the strongest connections there," a person commented.

Some fan comments reflected satisfaction with the result.

"I’m just so glad I ain’t gotta hear yall talking about Taylor no more," a user wrote.

"It took way too long for America to finally have a day in an elimination. We wanted Taylor gone after Casa! We are days away from the finale!" a tweet read.

Other posts focused on the reasoning behind the vote, with some users questioning whether emotions from earlier drama affected the outcome:

"Unpopular opinion. The hate on Taylor is so unnecessary. Yall punishing him because he didn’t find a connection with Olandria. God forbid a man wants to be with someone who makes him happy," a user wrote.

"Clarke and Taylor dumped from my villa?? Well, they can grow their connection on the outside," a post read.

Viewers take control of the voting in Love Island USA season 7

The Love Island USA's latest episode featured the Islanders being called to the fire pit to hear the results of a viewer vote. The couple with the fewest votes would be eliminated immediately, without any input from the Islanders themselves. Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway earned the lowest number of votes and were dumped from the Love Island USA villa.

The decision came shortly after a key moment between the two when Taylor organized a group cheer with the help of the other boys to ask Clarke to officially close off their relationship.

Taylor and Clarke had recently coupled up following Casa Amor and had shown signs of building a consistent connection. However, during the “Hate To Burst Your Bubble” challenge, the pair received low rankings from the public, suggesting a lack of support from viewers.

Also near the bottom of the vote were Olandria and her new partner, Nic Vansteenberghe, though they were not eliminated.

Tune in and stream Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

