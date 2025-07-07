Liberty star sends major message to 'Love Island USA' fan favorite Amaya Papaya

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud sent a major message to "Love Island" USA star Amaya Espinal, also known as Amaya Papaya. Following their four-game road trip and two home games, Liberty players enjoyed ad a much-needed break.

Ad

After a disappointing 79-70 loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday, some took part in a brief interview with NY Liberty Fan TV. They shared their thoughts on spending time with their teammates during the break.

"Love Island USA" has been a big talking point in the Liberty locker-room as many players follow the reality TV show. Cloud took the interview as an opportunity to invite Amaya Papaya to their games.

Ad

Trending

"I hope Amaya Papya comes to our game too," Cloud said. "We got a lot of love giver her here in New York for being herself and authentically herself."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cloud also talked about her tastes in movies, revealing that she likes comedy and anime. Meanwhile, Marie Johannes shared that she was not familiar with "Love Island USA" and has some catching up to do with the reality TV show.

Additionally, Nyara Sabally discussed about the importance of spending time with teammates. She said that watching the same shows and movies together helps them bond.

"I want a Serena and Cordell again": Natasha Cloud expresses thoughts on 'Love Island USA'

Some Liberty players took part in a "Love Island USA" watch party on Sunday as a team bonding activity. However, a few, like Natasha Cloud, found themselves invested in the reality TV show.

Ad

After the watch party, Sports Illustrated reported Cloud's reaction, where she expressed her desire to see season six winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

"Oh my gosh, I just like it," Cloud said.

"I don’t even know if I want to watch the next episode. I will, but everybody in that house pissing me off right now. We want real love. We don’t want people that just want to get famous after the show. And that’s what’s killing me. I want a Serena and Cordell again. And please get them to a Liberty Biberty game. I love Serena."

"Love Island USA" season seven has become a sensation among teenagers and young adults across the nation. Even professional athletes like Cloud are hooked to the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More