Natasha Cloud criticizes president Donald Trump for comments on Zohran Mamdani: "We're dismantling the system"

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud called out US president Donald Trump's verbal shots at Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic mayoral nominee of New York City. Cloud has been a vocal critic of the president since his first term from 2017 to 2021.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday's practice, Winsidr's Myles Ehrlich asked Cloud about Trump's remarks about Mamdani. The Liberty guard explained that New Yorkers want to be heard, but the POTUS and many politicians are afraid that people are "dismantling the system."

"It's reckless of our president. It's reckless of this administration, but it's also exciting for us as the people," Cloud said.

"That's when you know we're getting to them. That's when you know we're creating change that they don't want. That's when you know we're dismantling the system. And so for all of us in New York, I'm just gonna ask that we continue to be on the right path to history."

Zohran Mamdani has drawn the ire of Donald Trump and many Republicans, who have used unpleasant comments toward him. Mamdani was born in Uganda to parents of Ugandan descent, moving to the United States when he was seven.

Natasha Cloud endorsed Mamdani as the mayoral candidate of New York City. She told ClutchPoints that she would have voted for the 33-year-old political aspirant if she weren't a resident of Pennsylvania.

"He gets the worst PR because he's a Muslim, he's a socialist, and he's a democrat," Cloud said.

"But he believes that it is the government's right to take care and make sure that all its constituents live a dignified life, regardless of who you are, what your religious affiliation or background is. I think that's beautiful."

Natasha Cloud arrived in New York during the WNBA offseason. She was acquired by the Liberty from the Connecticut Sun to replace Courtney Vandersloot, who signed with the Chicago Sky in free agency.

Natasha Cloud called out Donald Trump after US attacked Iran

When Donald Trump directed the United States' attack on Iran last month amid the conflict with Israel, Natasha Cloud was very critical of the president.

Nuclear sites Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan were targeted in hopes of opening peace talks, but Cloud thinks that Trump's actions are an impeachable offense.

"Grounds for impeachment," Cloud tweeted.

Two days after the attack, a ceasefire was called between Iran and Israel, but it's unclear if the two nations will move on to peace talks.

About the author Juan Paolo David



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Know More