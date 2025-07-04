“Kick her out”- Love Island USA fans call for Cierra’s removal from the villa for using a racial slur

Love Island USA season 7, episode 27 aired on July 3 and featured a major elimination. Based on viewer ratings, six islanders were at risk, but only one could be saved by a vote from the others. Cierra was the last to vote and, like her partner Nic, chose to save Taylor, who received 5 votes. As a result, Austin, Andreina, Gracyn, Jaden, and TJ were eliminated.

However, fans felt another contestant should have been removed—Cierra. An old Instagram post resurfaced showing her using a racial slur, leading viewers to call for her removal from the show.

Season 7 of Love Island USA has already seen a cast member go home because of their use of racial slurs before coming to the villa. That was Yulissa, who was sent home in episode 2 because a clip of her using a racially offensive word in a podcast resurfaced. Fans of the show compared Cierra to Yulissa and came to X to ask for her expulsion from the show.

They better drag Cierra out of bed and kick her out of mid- episode just like they did with Yulissa cause …," a fan said.

"Love Island USA are not evicting Cierra for the slur. Asian Americans have every right to be mad because it absolutely will not be taken as seriously. A slur is a slur and she needs to get booted out," said another.

"Something I don’t understand is that Yulissa got kicked off immediately for saying a slur and for some reason it’s fine for Cierra to say one?" added a third.

"Something very crazy to me about Cierra using a slur twice and being friends with racists like Brooke Schofield and then having the audacity to bully other women at her grown adult age on live television.. not only a racist but also a massive loser," wrote another.

Most Love Island USA fans supported Cierra being dumped after her old posts resurfaced. They felt it was unfair that one islander had to leave for using a racial slur, while Cierra was allowed to stay.

"Quickly adding to this bc it’s gaining traction.. the fact that Yulissa was pushed out for saying a slur but Cierra has been saying the same slur for YEARS and hasn’t been packed up is wild. You can’t allow one and not the other racism is racism!" an X user wrote.

"Last thing…. Cierra posted this TikTok video ON HER OWN FREE WILL on 6.14.20 using the same slur she did in the ig story. At this point, if the producers choose to ignore this, they’re rigging and for what? To defend a racist?" another user wrote.

"Oh Cierra gotta go. Now. She needs to go. Asap. They better get her gone for using that Slur and for being annoying," commented one.

"Cierra standing behind Taylor????? PACK UR BAGS RIGHT NOW SLUR SAYER," wrote another.

More on the post where Love Island USA contender, Cierra, used the racial slur

A past Instagram story posted by Cierra resurfaced after she found fame on Love Island USA season 7. The said post has been circulating on platforms such as Reddit and TikTok as fans call out the star for being insensitive towards a culture.

In the said post, Cierra discussed her opinions about cosmetic procedures aimed at accentuating beauty.

"Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!! … I can also be a little ch*nky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift," she said.

Here, the censored c-word was an Asian racial slur, immediately identified by viewers who thought it was unacceptable. While the topic hasn't been addressed by Cierra, also because she remains in the villa, fans are urging producers to look into the matter and take appropriate action. Fans have also retaliated by heavily unfollowing the star on her social media handles.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

