"Insane" — Love Island USA fans question Cierra's explanation for sending Hannah home

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on July 1, 2025. The segment showed the islanders answering their co-stars' questions, some of which led to heated altercations. While some came from anonymous writers, others were addressed more directly. One such question came from Pepe, who asked Cierra to explain why she and the girls chose to eliminate Hannah.

Hannah, who was Pepe's partner once, was dumped from the island in episode 18 of the series. She was named one of the three least favorite female islanders alongside Iris and Amaya. The final decision to eliminate someone was given to the safe female cast members, and they chose to evict Hannah.

In the latest segment, when Pepe asked Cierra to justify their decision, she said that they chose to keep Amaya and Iris because they deserved a chance to explore their chances in the villa, unlike Hannah, who Cierra believed had stopped exploring after being paired with Pepe. She added that the evictee had "tunnel vision" and was distracting Pepe from speaking to other girls.

Love Island USA fans on X were displeased with Cierra's explanation, saying that making strong connections was the point of the show. They felt it was unfair to send Hannah packing solely because she was committed to one man, unlike Amaya and Iris, who did not have a bond with anyone.

"Cierra said they sent Hannah home because Amaya didn't find a connection yet is insane. That's legit the point of the show. I love Amaya but during a vote if you don't have a connection you go home. They sent someone home with a genuine connection," a fan wrote.

"It is ridiculous that you get home if you connect with someone. Pepe liked Hannah a lot. It seemed real, unlike Cierra's fake zero chemistry fakelationship with Nic," another fan commented.

"Cierra’s response to Pepe made no f**king sense. Amaya had chances, with Ace and Austin and was getting rejected. How was that Hannah’s fault that she had a connection and needed to be sent home?" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans disagreed with Cierra's response to Pepe's question.

"so cierra only exploring with nic doesn’t get her kicked off but the others criticise huda and hannah for that lol," a user reacted.

"cierra’s explanation for voting hannah out makes no f**king sense. she’s the one in the first strongest connection she found. isn’t that tunnel vision? get her out of the villa right now," a person commented.

"Cierra sounded SO d*mn dumb explaining why they chose to send Hannah home," another fan wrote.

Other Love Island USA fans expressed a similar sentiment

"cierra’s bold to be talking about some ‘tunnel vision’ when hannah and pepe were together what, 3 days? meanwhile she’s had tunnel vision for nic the entire time… be for real," one user posted.

"Cierra’s reasoning behind sending Hannah home made no sense. Its love island not explore island … like why are we penalizing people for actually finding a connection ?? Almost to the end of the season and there are barely any strong connections worth the 100k," a person reacted.

Love Island USA star Cierra explains why she and the other girls voted Hannah off the island

In episode 27 of Love Island USA, Pepe asked Cierra why she and the other female islanders sent Hannah home when she was genuinely exploring her connection with him. He believed their logic did not make sense.

Cierra answered that Iris had "something budding with TJ" and that Amaya had not had the chance "to have a romantic connection with anyone at the time." Consequently, she believed they had both been "dealt an unfair hand." On the contrary, "someone like Hannah" had the chance to explore "two really strong connections," the first with Charlie and the second with Pepe.

Additionally, Cierra mentioned that Pepe came into the Love Island USA villa "adamant" about wanting to explore; however, he changed and approached a more "tunnel vision" route after getting coupled up with Hannah.

"I mean, I think if you look at where you are now, like, sitting next to Gracyn, having gone through Casa, like, clearly it's possible for you to have found another connection, and maybe if Hannah was here distracting you from that then you wouldn't have felt the same," she added.

Chelley and Olandria expressed a similar sentiment, highlighting the importance of exploring instead of sticking to one person. Cierra concluded that regardless of their decision, they missed Hannah and hoped her response gave the Love Island USA male islander some clarity.

Love Island USA can be streamed on Peacock.

