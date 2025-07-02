"Brings Amaya into the convo"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace "deflect(ing)" Austin's question about Jeremiah 

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 26 this week on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The episode saw the cast participate in an anonymous mail task in which the islanders left messages for one another. The messages were read out loud, and the recipient of each message had to defend themselves or clarify the allegations against them.

While some chose to remain anonymous during the task, Austin questioned Ace openly about his behavior towards Jeremiah. While explaining himself, Ace brought up Austin's unclear signals towards Amaya.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Austin for "clocking" Ace and criticized the latter for trying to "deflect" the questions.

"It’s funny how as soon as Austin clocks ace he brings Amaya into the convo to deflect the question about Jeremiah. Ace is the definition of insecurity masquerading as confidence," one person wrote on X.

"i hate how people are saying ace stood up for anaya like no he didn’t, he used amaya to deflect from austin clocking him about the whole jeremiah situation…. that man does not care about amaya one bit," a fan commented.

"the way ace got so pissed at austin for calling him and his minions out on their cliqueness towards jeremiah…he is gonna be PISSED when he gets his phone back and sees how they’ve been grilling him on tiktok LMFAOOOO," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 called Ace the "biggest gaslighter."

"Ace is the biggest gaslighter. Got defensive, twisted the truth, acted like he was the victim when he’s been shady, hated on Jeremiah from day one, and disrespected Amaya before dragging her name into it to deflect that Austin is clocking him," a person wrote.

"Okayyyy but are we all missing when Austin clocked ace for the whole Jeremiah situation and told him about himself how he steady tryna be a leader?" a fan commented.

"ACE DID IT AGAIN! he successfully switched the convo to amaya rq when he had no actual answer for Austin’s statement about Jeremiah. Austin was right, jeremiah was in a lose-lose sitch but we’ll never get an answer cos he aired out things austin about amaya instead," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 also felt:

"The day Amaya clocked Ace tea his mask slipped & started villianizing her.When Jeremiah clocked his tea the night huda almost went home Ace gunned for him to leave. Now Austin clocked his tea he became angry and his mask fell off. I’m starting to notice a pattern," a person wrote.

"Ace is definitely jealous of Jeremiah Austin not lying Ace was telling Jeremiah to explore and then when he did he love bombing ppl and gotta go.. then 5’10 the lies," a fan commented.

Things get heated between Ace and Austin about Jeremiah in Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 26, Ace read out the mail received from Austin during the message challenge. The message read that people had "sucked up" to what he had to say.

"The Ace possé doesn't go against you when it comes to Jeremiah. He was damned if he did, damned if he didn't," Ace read out loud.

The Love Island USA islander asked Austin what he meant, and the latter explained that he felt bad for the dumped islander regarding his connection with Huda. Austin added that the male cast gave him "a lot of sh*t" in the beginning, and called Ace a "strong leader" and claimed that people generally didn't disagree with him.

In response to Austin's statement, Ace asked Andreina if she felt Jeremiah had come on to her "pretty strong," and the bombshell said yes. Andriena's answers helped Ace make a point about Jeremiah's "love bombing" of women and said he had seen that behavior with Huda as well.

"Just because I have the b*lls to say that sh*t, doesn't mean "Oh, Ace is a hater"," he added.

Ace told Austin that he had "heart" while the latter didn't, and brought up his being unclear about how he felt about Amaya. Ace said that Austin told the Love Island USA cast something different and Amaya something else.

Austin defended himself and said that he was undecided about Amaya. However, Ace argued that he was "pretty clear" with his intentions when he spoke to the male islanders about Amaya.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Ace and Austin's discussion and felt that Ace brought up Amaya to deflect being asked about Jeremiah.

Tune in on Thursday to watch the aftermath of the secrets that were revealed in episode 26 of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

