 "That doesn’t make any sense" — Love Island USA star Jeremiah reflects on male islanders' decision to eliminate him

Jeremiah Brown was eliminated at the end of Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, which aired on Peacock on June 22, 2025. He was voted by the public as one of the three least favorite male islanders, alongside Pepe and Taylor. The safe male islanders took the decision to dump Jeremiah, reasoning that he was repeating his gameplay with his connections.

Ad

In an interview with Vulture, published on June 27, Jeremiah reflected on his elimination and said that he still doesn't understand why his fellow male contestants chose to eliminate him.

He noted that he got zero closure. He speculated that his male co-stars might have dumped him because they either wanted to focus on the bombshell or saw him as a threat to their game on Love Island USA.

"Nah, I have zero. From them, all I got was, “It wasn’t personal,” but that doesn’t make any sense. Honestly, they probably either wanted the bombshell, or they saw me hooping and got intimidated, I’m not gonna lie. It’s the strategic thing to do in terms of winning or the game part of the show," he said in the interview.

Ad

Trending

Love Island USA star Jeremiah Brown speculates why he got eliminated

Ad

At the end of Love Island USA season 7 episode 18, the cast members were brought out in front of the fire pit and informed that the public had voted for their favourite contestants. The islanders with the most votes were saved one by one, while the final three male and female contestants stood vulnerable.

Jeremiah found himself in a vulnerable position alongside Pepe and Taylor. The safe male islanders were given the power to choose the person they wanted to send home. In the end, they decided to save Taylor and Pepe, eliminating Jeremiah in the process.

Ad

During his conversation with Vulture, Jeremiah shared that he couldn't understand his fellow male islander's reasoning to dump him. While he was told that “it wasn’t personal,” he felt that they just felt intimidated by him because of the way he was forming connections with different women.

Additionally, the Love Island USA star said that he couldn't understand the cast's “repeating a cycle” argument about him. He claimed that they were the ones who pushed him to explore other connections, but when he used their advice and tried to explore, they still had an issue with him.

Ad

Ad

Before his exit, Jeremiah had just ended his tumultuous connection with Huda and decided to couple up with Iris. His transition caused a lot of drama in the villa, to the point where it was the only topic of discussion.

However, things took another turn when Andreina entered as the new bombshell. Jeremiah quickly found a stronger connection with her than he had with Iris, and the two even shared a kiss. His actions didn’t sit well with the other male Islanders, who criticized him for repeating the same pattern in his relationships.

Ad

The dumped Love Island USA star said that his kiss with Andreina might have triggered the male contestants to eliminate him.

"Maybe they liked the bombshell. I know Nic definitely liked the bombshell. They definitely saw that and were like, what the fuck, but it is what it is. If I have to not do things to please them, I already lost. I think about that, and I’m like, Fuck it. She brought it up, I wanted to kiss her, she wanted to kiss me," he speculated.

Ad

Jeremiah continued:

"If us kissing on Love Island is an issue to vote me off, then that has everything to do with them and nothing to do with me. Ironic as it is coming from me, that’s why we’re here: to pursue connections. Obviously, my first attempt didn’t go right, so boom, I’m shaking back, getting back in the game, and it still wasn’t enough. Nothing I could have done would’ve been enough."

Ad

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More