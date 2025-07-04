Which islanders were dumped in Love Island USA season 7, episode 27?

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on July 3, 2025. The segment featured five islanders — Jaden, Gracyn, Andreina, TJ, and Austin — being eliminated from the villa based on the public's votes and the decision of the safe contestants.

The viewers voted for their favorite male and female islanders and decided who would be at risk of getting eliminated. Three male and three female cast members with the fewest votes were vulnerable to being dumped from the villa.

However, unlike previous episodes where one or two islanders were sent home, host Ariana Madix informed the safe contestants that five out of six nominees would be eliminated, meaning they could only save one of the unsafe participants. The news put the islanders in a predicament as they had a significant decision to make.

After much deliberation, the Love Island USA cast members decided to end TJ, Andreina, Gracyn, Jaden, and Austin's time on the show, saving Taylor, the other nominee, from being dumped from the villa.

What happened during the elimination ceremony in Love Island USA season 7 episode 27?

After the Love Island USA season 7 contestants played a light-hearted but opinionated game with Ariana Madix, the latter started the elimination ceremony. She revealed that based on America's votes, the three least favorite male islanders and the three least favorite female islanders would be at risk of getting sent home.

Consequently, she called out the nominees. From the girls, Jaden, Gracyn, and Andreina received the fewest votes, whereas from the boys, Austin, TJ, and Taylor landed in jeopardy.

"This is so f**ked up," Iris opined.

Shortly after, Ariana asked the safe islanders to deliberate and choose one nominee they wanted to save from getting dumped. She then instructed them to stand by the islander they wished to keep in the villa.

"Whoever gets the most islanders standing by them will be safe. The rest of you will be going home," Ariana added.

One by one, the Love Island USA cast members began casting their votes. While Clarke, Pepe, Nic, Ace, and Cierra stood by Taylor, Iris and Zak stood by TJ. Bryan and Chris showed their support for Jaden, Elan for Gracyn, Huda, Chelley, and Amaya for Andreina, and Olandria for Austin.

Consequently, with five votes from his fellow islanders, Taylor was saved from getting dumped from the villa. Meanwhile, the remaining five nominees were sent packing. When Ariana asked the eliminated contestants to share their last thoughts before leaving, Jaden said:

"I feel so grateful for the experience. I feel like I made so many great friends that I'll have forever."

Andreina expressed a similar sentiment, saying she was leaving the villa on a positive note. Gracyn, on the other hand, noted that it was "very upsetting" to go home; however, she said she felt "blessed" to get the chance to get to know everyone. TJ said he was "super grateful," although it was the end of his journey.

Austin hugged Olandria for showing her support and added that he had made some great friends inside the villa. While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Nic said:

"I think Austin was the biggest energy in the villa, was the caffeine to our coffee. That's a pair of shoes that I don't think can be filled."

Taylor, in a confessional, stated that he felt bad for TJ because he had a genuine connection with Iris. In the closing segment of the episode, Iris bid an emotional farewell to TJ and hoped to see him on the outside.

Soon after, the evictees packed their bags and left the Love Island USA villa.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

