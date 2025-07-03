"You never know" — Love Island USA host Ariana Madix speculates if Nic and Olandria would get back together

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20, which premiered on Peacock on June 24, 2025, ended with a cliffhanger. The ending teased Nic and Olandria's return after they had just been eliminated earlier in the episode during Casa Amor week's initial recoupling.

The two appeared in the very next episode, where they were given the choice to either return to the villa as a couple or leave the show single. Considering that they had some attraction for one another, they decided to couple only to eventually split after realizing their connection wasn't that deep.

In an interview with Today, published on July 1, 2025, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix reacted to Nic and Olandria's connection. She said that she was confused when the two split, as she could feel the "sparks" between them.

As for whether she believes the two would couple up again later in the season, Ariana said that she wasn't sure, as things could turn out differently as the episodes progress.

"But you know, who knows? You never know what’s going to happen day to day in that villa. Things happen so fast," she said in the interview.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix shares her thoughts on Nic and Olandria as a couple

When Casa Amor week began in Love Island USA season 7, the female contestants were sent over to the Casa villa, where the male Casa bombshells greeted them. Meanwhile, the OG male contestants hosted the female bombshells.

Both villas were asked to couple up with the Casa cast, and were told that the contestants who remain single at the end of the recoupling would be vulnerable to getting dumped.

TJ and Amaya were left single in the main and the Casa villa, respectively. They had 24 hours to find a partner or else they would be eliminated.

The two Love Island USA OG islanders eventually managed to find a partner. However, it left Nic and Olandria single, so they had to leave their respective villas.

When Nic and Olandria reentered the main villa as a couple, they felt their connection had the potential to go far. However, they soon realized the spark was missing between them and decided to split.

In the interview, when host Ariana Madix was asked about Nic and Olandria as a couple, she expressed her affection for them. She said that when the two kissed in Soul Ties, she felt that the chemistry between them was "palpable" from watching it on the screen.

So when the former Love Island USA couple said that they didn’t feel any sparks, it confused her because she felt like she did see sparks between them.

"I was very confused because I feel like I saw sparks. That being said, you know, I think, honestly, I just want both of them to find whatever it is that they’re looking for. And I’m so happy that whatever it took to get Olandria a little bit away from thinking about Taylor, I think is a positive,' Ariana said.

The Love Island USA host continued:

"I mean, that being said, I love Cierra and Nic together, so I don’t want to speak ill of that relationship, because I think that is a really good relationship, too."

While Ariana believes in Nic and Olandria as a couple, she said she wasn't sure if the two would come back to each other later down the season.

Later in the interview, Ariana was asked which couple she was least excited about seeing on her screen. While she didn't name a couple, she said that she was never excited to see Taylor being "wishy-washy" about who he wanted to be in a couple with. Besides that, she shared that she was also never excited to see Olandria second-guess her worth.

"Those are two things I’m never excited to see. So I am kind of hoping that she finds the right person for her and not someone who’s wishy-washy about whether or not they want to be with her," she concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

