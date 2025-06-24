“Don’t be contacting people’s families” — Love Island USA host Ariana Madix calls out rude fan behavior

Love Island USA season 7 episode 17 premiered on Peacock on June 21, 2025. As a Saturday episode, it featured the Aftersun panel reacting to the key moments from earlier in the week.

The episode also featured host Ariana Madix, who took a moment to acknowledge the fan support the recent season has received. While she encouraged viewers to continue to do so, she also called out the "rude" side of the fan base who harass islanders and their family members, mostly online.

The Love Island USA host urged fans not to visit the islanders' social media pages and say rude things. Madix asked them not to contact the contestants' family members.

Trending

"Don’t be contacting people’s families. Don’t be doxing people. Don’t be going on islanders’ pages and saying rude things," she said during the episode.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix urges fans to be "nice" to the Islanders

The recent week of Love Island USA season 7 was packed with drama from all sides. Huda and Jeremiah’s couple, in particular, took center stage and became a hot topic among both their fellow Islanders and the public.

A lot was said, and mistakes were made during the couple's drama. While some fans understood the situation and embraced the islanders' flaws, others took it a step further by posting harsh comments on the contestants' social media pages.

Not just in this situation, but there had been many instances earlier during the season where the fans had the same behavior.

Host Ariana Madix addressed this issue during a segment in Love Island USA season 7 episode 17. She began by expressing her appreciation for the show's fanbase, calling them the “best fans across the entire globe.” Ariana praised the passionate audience for creating an amazing communal viewing experience, but added that she also had a message for certain fans online.

“Love Island has the best fans across the entire globe. Passionate — and I love that. There’s such a great, amazing communal experience when it comes to watching the show, but I do want to say something to some of those people who are online” Madix said.

The host then called out the toxic side of the Love Island USA online fanbase, urging viewers to stop harassing the islanders. She specifically asked fans to refrain from “doxing people,” contacting contestants’ families, or leaving hateful comments on their social media pages.

Since the islanders don't have their phones with them, Ariana pointed out that fans still had time to delete such comments or messages. She reminded viewers of the "beautiful" environment of the show and shed light on the efforts the islanders put in to entertain people.

The Love Island USA host warned fans to be nice to the contestants and jokingly threatened to find any further suspects.

“You still have time to delete all of that, because the islanders don’t have their phones. So we’re giving you a chance. Because this is a fun, amazing, beautiful show, and we should be thanking each one of these islanders every single day for giving us themselves. Be nice. Please be nice, or I’ll come find you,” Ariana Madix noted.

She then shifted the conversation to her own experience as a reality TV star, joking about the messy parts of her personal life being broadcast to millions. She admitted that sharing those moments was difficult for her.

The Love Island USA host then went on to admit that she, too, had made "plenty of horrible mistakes" in her life as a reality TV star.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More