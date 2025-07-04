LOVE A MASS DUMPING”— Love Island USA fans react to Andreina, TJ, Gracyn, Jaden, and Austin being sent home

Love Island USA season 7 aired episode 27 this week on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The episode saw the cast participate in a ranking challenge where they ranked each in multiple categories. The host Ariana Madix, revealed that the audience was asked to vote on the same things. Towards the end of the task, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared a shocking update.

She told the islanders that America was asked to vote for their favorite male and female islanders and those who received the least number of votes, were at risk of being dumped.

She revealed the three male and female islanders who received the fewest votes and asked the islanders to stand behind the one unsafe cast member whom they wanted to save. With a majority of the cast supporting Taylor, he was safe from elimination. However, the other unsafe cast members, Andreina, Jaden, Austin, TJ, and Gracyn, were sent home in a shocking 5-way vote out.

Fans reacted to five islanders being sent home online. One person wrote on X:

"5 people getting dumped lmaooo I LOVE A MASS DUMPING."

"5 people dumped in a night is brutallllll Highest I have ever seen on love island," a fan commented.

"On another note, I’m semi pleased with this episode….Olandria vs Huda vs Chelley made up we got a mass dumping (it was too many bodies in that villa) AUSTIN IS FINALLY GONE!!!!!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 were critical of the cast saving Taylor:

"i wanted them to stop letting us vote if our vote isn’t going to be THE deciding factor in who goes home. stop putting the dumping power in the islanders hands," a person wrote.

"The islanders need to be saved from themselves. Like, we will never know peace as long as they get to save people. All them of them should have got dumped," a fan commented.

"im so tired of the islanders having a say in who gets dumped THEY ALWAYS CHOOSE WRONG," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"THEY MASS DUMPED THESE LOSERS LMFAO GODDAMN," a fan commented.

"producers should have just dumped them all, we could’ve had austin tj and taylor leaving at the same time, stop letting the islanders have a say," a person said.

Who went home in Love Island USA season 7 episode 27?

In Love Island USA sesaon 7 episode 27, Ariana Madix revealed to the cast during a challenge that some of the islanders were about to be eliminated. The host shared that America had been voting for their favorites and, starting with the girls, revealed the names of the unsafe female islanders.

She did the same for the male Love Island USA season 7 islander, and a total of six cast members were at risk of being eliminated. Those were Jaden, Gracyn, Andreina, Taylor, Austin, and TJ.

"Tonight, your fellow islanders can save just one of you," Ariana added.

The Love Island USA season 7 host's statement felt the islanders shocked and upset. Ariana then told the cast members that she would call them to the stage one by one, and they had to stand behind the islander they wanted to save.

"Whoever gets the most islanders standing behind them will be safe. The rest of you will be going home," Ariana added.

Clarke, Pepe, Cierra, Nic, and Ace saved Taylor while Chelley, Amaya, and Huda wanted Andreina to remain in the villa. TJ was supported by Zac and Iris, while Austin had Olandria in his corner. Gracyn had Elan standing behind her while Chris and Bryan supported Jaden.

With the most votes, Taylor was safe while the others were eliminated from the villa.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to the 5-way elimination online and were shocked by so many people going home.

Tune in on Friday, July 4, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

