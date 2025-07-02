"This is not Chelley Island!"— Love Island USA fans react to Olandria outing Chris and Huda’s kiss 

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 26, Chelley confronted Huda about not being a girl's girl during the anonymous mail challenge. However, as Huda defended herself and told Chelley that she had encouraged Chris to pursue her, Olandria chimed in and asked Huda to tell the cast what happened between her and Chris.

When Huda asked what Olandria was talking about, the latter recalled Huda telling her that she and Chris kissed, something the islander had shared in confidence. Chris chimed in and said that it was nobody else's business, while Huda wondered why she couldn't kiss a guy she liked.

Fans online reacted to Olandria revealing Huda's secret publicly and recalled her and Nic's kiss. One person wrote on X:

"i despise the fact that olandria outed huda and chris kissing as a gotcha moment. how is huda at fault for kissing chris…y’all told this girl to EXPLORE and she’s doing exactly that. not even mad at huda crashing out bc this is not chelley island!"

Netizens criticize Olandria (Image via X/@koointhesoop)

"I’m sorry Huda coming to olandria to tell her about a happy moment she had with Chris and just used that to make Huda look terrible in front of everyone to side with chelley like damn wtf," a fan commented.

"olandria exposing the kiss between huda and chris but no one knows her and nic’s kiss was cinemax after dark … movie night is going to be so scary for my sister," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 called Olandria a hypocrite:

"Olandria exposed Huda and Chris’s kiss, saying it was out of pocket. Also, Olandria kissing her best friend’s man outside of a challenge while she was in Casa Amor last week (The hypocrisy)" a person wrote.

"Y’all gon be mad at me but they way Cierra, Chelley, and Olandria ganged up on Huda and Chris does not look good. They was dead wrong for acting as if everybody supposed to be airing they sh*t out and not respecting that Chris likes Huda," a fan commented.

"so you’re telling me huda confided in olandria, wrote a letter defending her to taylor, just for ola to air out her kiss with chris in front of everyone?? yeah no, she officially lost me," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"did y’all notice how huda still stood up for olandria even after she aired out huda and chris’ business in front of everyone? like that’s her true sister right there," a person wrote.

"i cant get over the AUDACITY of olandria trying to drag huda for “no sisterhood” by kissing chris (mind you a guy huda is paired up with) while she had her full TONGUE down her bestie’s man’s throat right after that same bestie cried about missing him…" a fan commented.

Olandria reveals Huda and Chris's secret while trying to defend Chelley in Love Island USA season 7

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 26, Huda got questioned about following the "girl code" and being a girl's girl in regards to Chelley and Chris's relationship. The cast member said that they were on a dating reality show and that nobody owned another person on the show.

Huda read out another message, which was from Chelley. It talked about Huda not practicing being a girl's girl and the lack of respect and loyalty. When Huda asked if it was about the "Chris situation," the Love Island USA season 7 star said it was about "a lot of things."

Chelley said Huda hadn't been a girl's girl to her and reminded Huda that she wanted the female cast's "loyalty and respect" and had gracefully asked for it. However, Chelley said Huda did not reciprocate the same during the Heart Rate challenge.

The cast member also pointed out that Huda claimed that she had chosen to couple up with Chris so that both of them could explore a connection with the bombshell. Chelley and Huda argued over it, and Chelley said that Huda should have been honest. The latter said that she kept encouraging the Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell to explore a connection with Chelley.

"If you wanted her to continue to explore this connection and you "value" the sisterhood, I get that you don't kiss and tell, but do you mind telling the class?" Olandria chimed in.

Huda asked Olandria what she meant and the latter revealed:

"That they kissed in the Speakeasy."

Chris was upset by Olandria revealing something personal and said it was his and Huda's business, while Chelley said that she didn't care about Huda and Chris's connection. Huda said she told the people she trusted and yelled why she couldn't kiss someone she liked.

Huda criticized Olandria for outing her secret and not giving her a chance to tell Chelley herself, while Love Island USA fans online were also upset with Olandria for revealing Huda and Chris's secret to the cast.

Episode 27 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on Peacock.

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More