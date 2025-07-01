"Wild"— Love Island USA fans react to Pepe "fumbling" Andreina over Gracyn

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Andreina discussed her time on the show with the female islanders when Huda asked if she was "open" to exploring connections beyond her connection.

Andreina said she was open but wanted to speak to Pepe before deciding whether she should explore her and Bryan's connection further. However, the latter told her that although he thought she was a great person, he believed Gracyn was more suited for him.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Pepe wanting to explore a connection with Gracyn over Andreina and believed he made the wrong choice. One person wrote on X:

"How did pepe friendzone her??? fumbling andreina is wild. i don’t think i will ever understand men."

"genuine connections mean giving someone a chance though, idk maybe they’ve had more convos we haven’t seen but it just felt like he was very quick to shut down the possibility of even attempting to explore anything with her," a fan commented.

"Pepe you just curved Andreina?! Yeah your ticket to the final has been REVOKED," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 were confused by Pepe's decision:

"Pepe just threw away 100k cause gracyn isn’t getting it, WELP… turning down andreina is a choice," a person wrote.

"people are mad at pepe because he turned down andreina solely because of how she looks (& because gracyn is white) but then would’ve been mad if he dropped gracyn just because of andreina’s looks and would’ve furthered the narrative of no serious couples," a fan commented.

"Never would I have ever predicted when she walked in that Andreina would be friendzoned by 2 guys in 1 episode she really was robbed of having a strong couple when Jeremiah was dumped," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"OUCH not Pepe rejecting Andreina my girl is too hot for that omg but I do respect Pepe for saying it to her face & sticking with Gracyn," a person wrote.

"So let me get this straight… y’all out here calling people scammers and saying they only want the money but when Pepe turns down Andreina to only focus on his current situation, it’s “F*ck him and that 100K. He ain’t getting it no more”," a fan commented.

Andreina opens up about feeling "friend-zoned" by Pepe in Love Island USA

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 25, Andreina and Pepe discussed their connection in soul ties. She asked the latter if he was good and the latter asked how her day had been.

Andreina told Pepe that it was weird and revealed she hadn't spoken to Bryan all day and was unsure if something was missing between the two. The Love Island USA season 7 cast member said she was unsure if Bryan felt "some type of way after the challenge, and added that although she knew they liked each other, she wasn't sure if she needed more time to know if they had a future.

Pepe asked the Love Island USA season 7 bombshell if she had spoken to Bryan and Andreina said she wanted to speak to him but she chose to pull Pepe for a chat instead. She asked him how he felt about their connection and if they wanted to explore things further.

Pepe told Andreina that she was an "amazing girl," but he wanted to see things through with Gracyn. The season 7 star said he didn't like to "play limbo" because nobody would be able to get to know the real Pepe.

Andreina told the islander she respected that and further chimed in on the same in a confessional.

"I think he friend-zoned me, which hasn't happened in long long time," she added.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Pepe wanting to connect with Gracyn over Andreina and were confused by his choices.

Watch the conversation back by streaming Love Island USA's latest episode on Peacock.

