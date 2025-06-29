“Nobody’s gonna know” — Hannah Fields on viral Pepe moment and Love Island USA’s intimacy code

Love Island USA season 7 star Hannah Fields opened up in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on June 28, 2025, where she reflected on her now-viral moment with Pepe Garcia. The two were caught on camera during an intimate moment, which Hannah said happened after being awake for nearly 24 hours. She admitted forgetting the cameras were there.

“I was like, ‘Just don’t talk about it. Nobody’s gonna know. Nobody’s gonna know what happened.’ I sit in the bathroom, like, ‘Do you think they caught that? … No.’ So when I watched the episode, I’m like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t have been less discreet,’” she shared.

Hannah also shared that the Islanders used coded language when talking about intimacy. The group referred to it as a “journey,” a phrase introduced by fellow Islander Huda. As for how the moment with Pepe played out on-screen, Hannah said she didn’t realise the clip would get that much attention.

The interview also touched on her thoughts post-exit, her connections with Pepe and Charlie, and her response to Pepe’s new pairing with Gracyn Blackmore.

Islanders used code words and forgot about the cameras in Love Island USA

In her interview, Hannah said the Islanders often used subtle language when referring to s*x.

“We had a code name for intimacy. We would say, ‘How was your journey?’” she explained.

She added that Huda came up with it, saying something like, “Oh, I had a journey. My journey went all the way.” This code was used to avoid being direct, especially since cameras were filming everything. When it came to her moment with Pepe, Hannah said it happened after they had barely slept.

“It had been three hours after we went to bed. You kind of forget that you’re on camera,” she said.

Hannah recalled moments where she would suddenly notice the camera and realise she was being filmed. Hannah thought she could keep the moment private but realised otherwise after watching the episode.

She mentioned that while some Islanders were more aware of the cameras, she often wasn’t. “I really didn’t think I remembered until the next day,” she said, noting she had hoped it wouldn’t make it to air.

Hannah opens up about Pepe, Charlie, and life after Love Island USA

Hannah also talked about her connections on Love Island USA. While fans supported her pairing with Charlie Georgio, she explained her stronger connection was with Pepe.

“Leaving the villa, I was so devastated because I think me and Pepe had a really, really good connection,” she said.

At the same time, she hopes to stay open to whatever comes next.She said she would like to keep building her connection with Pepe but would not "force" anything. Hannah also spoke about her bond with Charlie, saying he made her laugh more than anyone else in her life. She hoped they could at least rebuild a friendship.

Reflecting on her time in the bottom three, she admitted it was difficult not to overthink the public vote.

“I don’t wanna think that America hates me. But I think there were a couple of times that people had said, ‘Oh America must not like me,’” she admitted.

Now that Pepe is coupled up with Gracyn Blackmore, Hannah pointed out that Gracyn looks quite similar to her. She mentioned that Gracyn has long legs, blonde hair, blue eyes, and a small nose — features she felt matched her own. She added that she plans to keep watching to see how Pepe’s new connection develops in Love Island USA.

Catch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

