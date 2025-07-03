"We go through act by act" - Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling reveals his process of writing jokes for the show

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on Peacock on June 3, 2025. The reality dating show returned with a new batch of single contestants looking to explore different connections, hoping to find their ideal partner. Narrator Iain Stirling also returned for the season, back with his interesting commentary and jokes about the things that happen in the villa.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 2, 2025, Iain opened up about his process of writing the script and jokes for the episode, noting that it was probably the most enjoyable part of his job.

The Love Island USA narrator shared he doesn't get a script before going into the episode. He receives the edited version of the episode that is being aired with a temporary voiceover, where the producers want him to replace it with his own reaction or jokes.

After getting the episode, he said that he goes through them act by act, and writes his script as he watches the episode.

"Where the voiceover would be, the producers have recorded some temporary voiceover, so we just start writing it. We pause it when we hear a voiceover, put a little time code for where it goes and then just start writing the jokes. We go through act by act and just write them all, record them, send them to the channel," he shared.

Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling reflects on his life as narrator for the franchise

In addition to delivering his signature witty commentary on Love Island USA, Iain Stirling has also served as the narrator for the UK version of the show since its initial seasons.

In his interview, after sharing his process for writing his commentary for the US version, Iain revealed that he gets the episodes a few days before they get uploaded to Peacock.

He joked about the situation, saying that it was a good thing he lives in the U.K. because he believes he wouldn’t have the willpower to keep quiet about what was happening in Love Island USA the day he writes his script for them.

"I’m so bad. In the U.K., when I started doing bigger interviews and stuff, they just stopped telling me things because then I was like, 'If you don’t tell me anything, then I can go, ‘I don’t know,'” he added.

Later in the interview, Iain said that he hopes to continue with his role in the franchise. He noted that both versions of the show are an intense part of his year, but since he does them both together, he takes a semi-retirement from the world for two months.

The reason the Love Island USA narrator said he likes this schedule is that it allows him to spend time with his family.

"I only have my hair cut because I was doing these [interviews] today. It’s nice just retreating away from the world. I can still do school runs and pickups and be around at home, which is so important to me. It’s one of the the main reasons I work, so I can have that family time. I hope I do it for ages," Iain said.

"It’s such an honor to work on a television show that becomes this weird cultural phenomenon. I did that on the U.K. one, now it’s happened again in America. It sounds so wanky, but I’m really trying to be present. This is so cool that this has happened again. People don’t get to do it once, let alone twice, and not with the same show," the Love Island USA narrator concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

