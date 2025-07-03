  • home icon
"Won't happen again"- Love Island USA star Huda expresses regret over kissing Ace

By Shweta Zaveri
Published Jul 03, 2025 03:56 GMT
Huda from Love Island USA season 7 (Image via Instagram/@hudabubbaaa)
Huda from Love Island USA season 7 (Image via Instagram/@hudabubbaaa)

Love Island USA season 7 episode 26 was released on July 1. The episode saw a letter-writing challenge, where the contestants had to convey their feelings to each other through writing, sometimes anonymously, and the recipients of these letters had to read them out loud in front of everyone.

Chelley and Huda's ongoing feud was also addressed when Chelley read the letter she received from Huda. The feud started after the heart-rate challenge, where the contestants had to make moves that would raise the heart rates of their fellow contestants. Huda kissed Ace, laid him on the ground, and sat on him, dancing and grinding, something Chelley thought was inappropriate given her friendship with Huda.

Huda came to understand that and apologized to Chelley during the letter-writing challenge.

"I did that in that moment. It upset you. That won't happen again," said Huda.

She reiterated that she hated that Chelley was upset with her and apologized to her for her mistake.

Huda's apology to Chelley on Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

When Huda got the chance to apologize to Chelley in front of the whole cast, during the Love Island USA letter-writing challenge, she accepted that what she did was wrong and that she shouldn't have done it. She added that she hated that she had upset Chelley and stated that all she could do now was say sorry to Chelley.

She got emotional as she said that a mere challenge didn't compare to her friendship with Chelley.

"All I can ask is for forgiveness," she added.

She added that she was fine with Chelley not forgiving her either. To this, Chelley stepped down from the podium she was reading her letters at, and said that she was done with her questions.

Huda's letter to Chelley on Love Island USA season 7 episode 26

In her letter to Chelley, Huda asked her if she remembered telling her it was okay to explore during challenges. She also mentioned that Ace and she were still open to exploring, so why did she get triggered when Huda kissed him during a challenge?

Chelley explained that the only time she remembered telling her that was when the new bombshells would kiss Jeremiah, Huda's then partner, during challenges. Chelley said that these bombshells didn't know her or Jeremiah, nor did they know their connection. She told her, "It was just a challenge," because Huda was furious at these bombshells for "no reason".

Here, Chelley implied that nothing was the same about her challenge situation with Huda because she knew Ace and was good friends with Chelley as well. She knew the connection Chelley had with Ace, so it was inappropriate of her to make the move.

"I was not respected, and I feel like too many times I give you a lot of grace for stuff," Chelley added.
She said she wanted to listen to Huda, but she couldn't because everything Huda was saying was aggravating her. Further in the Love Island USA episode, when it was Huda's turn to read her letters, she received one from Chelley, who also accused her of establishing a connection with Chris without keeping her in the loop.

She said that while Huda knew Chris was also pursuing Chelley, she should've been honest with her instead of hiding it. Huda defended herself, saying she kept asking Chris to keep pursuing Chelley as well because she didn't want to come in the way of Chelley's connection.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

Shweta Zaveri

Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle.

