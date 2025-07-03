What did Cierra Ortega say? Slur controversy explained as ‘Love Island USA’ star loses thousands of Instagram followers

American reality TV star Cierra Ortega is currently trending after sharing a TikTok post containing a racial slur. On July 1, 2025, fans dug out a post Ortega shared on the platform earlier this year, before joining the ongoing season of Love Island USA.

It showed a picture of herself pouting inside what appeared to be a doctor’s chamber getting cosmetic procedures, and she wrote in her caption:

"Botox isn’t for everyone, but I love it for me!!! I am incredibly expressive with my face, and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol."

However, Cierra Ortega sparked a controversy after using a derogatory term for Asian people, claiming that her laughter or smile could be a “little ch*nky.”

"I can also be a little ch*nky when I laugh/ smile, so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging, but more so sharing," the caption ended.

In the wake of Ortega’s use of the ethnic slur, she has now lost nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram within 48 hours. She now has 731,000 followers as opposed to 921,000 followers before her post surfaced online.

Fans of Love Island USA have also called for Cierra Ortega’s removal from the ongoing season, much like Yulissa Escobar, who was eliminated earlier in the season when two podcast clips of her went viral.

Escobar was revealed to have used the n-word on more than one occasion.

All you need to know about Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega was born and raised in Arizona, USA, to parents of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent. Born in October 1999, she is now 25 years old and resides in Los Angeles, California.

According to Famous Birthdays, Ortega joined the seventh season of Love Island USA in 2025, where she became close friends with former contestants Kassy Castillo (from Seasons 5 and 6) and Johnnie Olivia Garcia (from Season 5).

Before that, she was a fashion and lifestyle content creator on her self-titled Instagram and TikTok.

The reality star also posted her travel vlogs from places such as Paris, Thailand, Costa Rica, Egypt, St Martin, Las Vegas, Joshua Tree, Miami, and New York City.

In October 2024, she became an online sensation after her video of lip-syncing to a City Girls’ song went viral and amassed over 1.6 million views.

Cierra Ortega attended this year’s Grammy Awards and has collaborated with luxury brands, including Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Khloe Kardashian’s Good American.

Other brand collabs include Cupshe, Tanologist, and Urban Decay.

Regarded as one of the most popular contestants on season 7 of Love Island USA, Cierra sought attention during her introduction on the premiere episode of the Peacock show.

“I’m the full package: brains, beauty, and b**bs. I don’t care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place,” she stated.

Ortega also mentioned that her competitiveness came from watching movies such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and Shrek 2.

Cierra also described herself as “not a model, not an influencer, just a girl pouring a lot of love into herself and letting the universe do the rest.”

Cierra Ortega hasn't responded to the controversy yet.

